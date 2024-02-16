This week, here’s our pick of 10 of the best in Glasgow.

111 by Modou

111 Cleveden Road

£40pp – wine pairing £30pp

One of Glasgow’s most exciting eateries offers multiple different tasting menus throughout the week.

On Thursday to Saturday evenings, book in for ‘Inspire by Modou’ which features six courses based on chapters of chef Modou Diagne’s life story from a childhood spent in Senegal to arriving in Glasgow aged 19 with just £200 to his name.

Glaschu

32 Royal Exchange Square

£75pp – drinks pairing £120

Scottish produce takes centre stage at Glaschu, a sleek restaurant which overlooks the Gallery of Modern Art.

Their tasting menu runs at set times between Tuesday and Friday each week with standout plates including pan-seared cod with champagne beurre blanc foam and charcoal grilled loin of venison with chickenfat beetroot fondant.

READ MORE: The 'hidden gem' restaurant serving authentic Chinese food in a Scots shopping centre

The Ubiquitous Chip

12 Ashton Lane

£75 pp – wine pairing £64pp

For over 50 years, the Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane has been a pillar of Glasgow’s hospitality industry and proudly celebrates locally sourced fare.

The tasting menu served within their main restaurant space provides a fantastic showcase for their food with seasonal and foraged ingredients weaved into each course.

One Devonshire Gardens

£85pp – wine flight £65pp

Although he is soon to move on to his first solo venture, for now, you can find chef Gary Townsend’s tasting menu at the One Devonshire Gardens boutique hotel in Glasgow’s West End.

The idea is to offer diners ‘a true taste of Scotland’ with premium local produce from land and sea like hand-dived Orkney Scallops with cauliflower and lemongrass or Ayrshire pork cheek.

The Gannet

1155 Argyle Street

£90pp - wine pairing from £60pp

Over the past 13 years, The Gannett has truly earned its title of “the home of modern Scottish fine dining in Glasgow”.

Available on Saturday evenings, matching wines hand-selected by their sommelier ‘illuminate’ their tasting menu of dishes using premium local produce such as West Coast Crab and Bare Bones chocolate.

Bilson Eleven

10 Annfield Place

Prices on request

Finding an unlikely home within an East End townhouse, owner Nick Reitz is the sole chef at Bilson Eleven and serves a tasting menu which uses no farmed meats.

Instead, in an effort to do his part for the environment, he prioritises locally sourced game and seafood to create an elevated fine dining experience.

Six by Nico

86 Albion Street

£39pp -wine pairing £30pp

Say the words ‘tasting menu’ in Glasgow and the first restaurant that springs to mind will likely be the eponymous Six by Nico.

A signature concept of six themed courses reinvented every six weeks has seen chef Nico Simeone’s empire expand across the UK with venues in London, Belfast and Cardiff.

It’s still one of the city’s best value-for-money tasting menus and a solid choice if you’re in search of a meal that feels like fine dining without the hefty price tag.

READ MORE: Six by Nico opens first cocktail bar in city where business started

Cail Bruich

725 Great Western Road

£140pp - wine pairing from £95pp

One of Glasgow’s only Michelin-starred restaurants, having famously brought the accolade back to the city in 2021 under the watchful eye of chef Lorna McNee.

It’s by far the most expensive on our list, but dining at Cail Bruich is a true bucket list experience for any self-respecting Scottish ‘foodie’.

Shucks

£65pp – wine pairing £46pp

168 Hyndland Road

Visit the Michelin Guide recommended Shuck’s during the evenings from Wednesday to Sunday each week for their ‘Taste of the Sea’ menu.

With the likes of BBQ octopus, brown butter cod or king fish carpaccio, it’s any seafood lover's dream dinner date.

READ MORE: Charlotte Tilbury partners with city hotel for Mother's Day afternoon tea event

The Loveable Rogue

333 Great Western Road

£38pp - wine pairing £32pp

For a tasting menu experience in a relaxed, gastropub environment, it’s got to be the Loveable Rogue.

The winter edition of their ‘Joe Goes Rogue’ set menu is full of bold flavours like roast lamb rump with truffle polenta, pork belly with salsa verde or dark chocolate cremeux, making it ideal for anyone who is offended by the idea of dainty dishes and micro herb garnishes.