Two further cases of measles have been confirmed in Scotland today, bringing the total number since October 2023 to five.
All five cases of laboratory confirmed measles have been linked to travel, Public Health Scotland (PHS) said, and people are being encouraged to get vaccinated.
Having two doses of the free Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to be fully protected against the potentially life-threatening disease, health experts have said.
Anyone who hasn't had two doses or is not sure if they have is being encouraged to visit the NHS Inform website to make an appointment in their local area.
It comes as uptake of the vaccine has declined in Scotland, the UK and Europe in recent years and there remains a risk of infection in those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated for their age.
Measles can be a very serious condition, causing pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and can affect people of any age if they have not been vaccinated.
Dr Nick Phin, director of public health science at PHS said: “The appropriate health protection measures are being taken across health boards to ensure close contacts of confirmed measles cases are informed and advised on what to do if symptoms develop.
"They could be offered the MMR vaccine if not fully vaccinated or post exposure protection if considered appropriate.
“As measles cases continue to increase across other parts of the UK and Europe, we’re working with health boards to ensure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.
"Some health boards are working to identify those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated (have only received one dose of the MMR vaccine) and running vaccination clinics to offer second doses, or full courses as needed. Two doses are needed to give full protection.
“Given the current links to travel, we would also encourage those who are planning to travel anytime soon to ensure you and your children are up to date with all your vaccinations before leaving the country.”
The MMR vaccine protects against measles with the first dose offered to children between 12-13 months, and the second dose offered at 3 years 4 months. If it’s missed at these times, it can be given at any age.
Healthcare workers should also have two doses of MMR and are advised to speak to with their employer or occupational health department if they haven't been fully vaccinated.
Further information on measles and the MMR vaccine can be found at: www.nhsinform.scot/campaigns/mmr-against-measles
