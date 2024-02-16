Officers are becoming "increasingly concerned" for Mya’s welfare and are urgently trying to trace her.

Mya is described by police as white, 5ft 9in tall, with long blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a tan coloured hoodie, black leggings and long black jacket. She was also said to be carrying a white bag.

Inspector Alan Moore said: “This is out of character for Mya and I can’t stress enough how important it is we trace her to make sure she’s safe and well.

Missing Clydebank teenager Mya McGorm (Image: Police Scotland)

“I’d urge anyone who was in the Glasgow city centre area on Thursday and thinks they may have seen Mya to contact us. We need to find out where she went after being seen in the St Enoch Centre.

“Perhaps you know Mya and have information about where she may be? Please pass this on to police as it may help find her.

“Mya, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police. You’re not in any trouble. We just want to make sure you’re safe.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3776 of February 15.