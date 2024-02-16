The number of police officers in Scotland may have fallen below 16,000, the Scottish Police Federation has claimed.
Speaking at a fringe event at the Scottish Labour Conference, David Kennedy, general secretary of the organisation which represents the rank-and-file, said there was a deluge of people leaving the force.
However, Police Scotland said the union official's figures were wrong.
According to the most recent official figures, there were 16,363 full-time equivalent officers as of December 31, 2023.
That was down 250 from the end of September last year and the lowest number since 2008.
Mr Kennedy said he believed that numbers had fallen again.
“Over the last year, we've seen a dramatic decrease in police officer numbers. There's been a recruitment freeze. Since 2014 we've last over 1,000 police officers and we know that figure's going to be rising further.
“At the last count in December, it was just over 16,200. And we now know by the officers that have been retiring since then and leaving we believe that the figure will be close now to under 16,000 police officers in Scotland.”
Mr Kennedy said morale among officers was “absolutely dreadful at the moment.”
“We know it’s dreadful because police officers are leaving. They are leaving considerably in their droves compared to what they were in previous years.
“They have just had enough.”
Asked if the force was facing a mental health “timebomb,” Mr Kennedy said this was “already happening.”
He told the audience: “More and more officers being off with stress. More officers getting early retirement through mental illness.”
The veteran cop said most police officers would advice people against joining the force.
The Federation boss also criticised the force spending “hundreds of thousands of pounds” doing up their HQ in Dalmarnock in Glasgow.
He said “serious questions” needed to be asked of the leadership.
"Dalmarnock is one of the newest buildings that the police authority has and I don't know who allowed that to happen. But it is a disgrace.
“We have officers who are in police offices with walls falling down, with windows gaffer taped to seal them so the air can't get in.
“There’s actually lockers in front of some of the windows because the windows will fall out. “And that's the state of the police estate. And why is that happening? It's down to money but it's also how the estates have been looked after and nobody’s cared.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson denied that officer numbers had fallen below 16,000.
They said: “Our funding settlement from the Scottish Government for the next financial year allows us to restart officer recruitment.
“The most up to date published figures show our officer numbers were 16,363 at the end of December and we will be welcoming an intake of 200 new probationers in March.
“Claims that our numbers will drop below 16,000 are wrong.”
On the estate, the spokesperson said: “Work is ongoing to create an estate which is fit for 21st century policing.
“One floor at Dalmarnock has been redesigned to improve hybrid working and create a modern environment with a focus on the wellbeing of our officers and staff.
“A similar project has been carried out at Ayr police station which has improved working conditions for frontline officers."
