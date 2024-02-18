The development was announced after discussions between animal rights and environmental campaigners and the Scottish Government on Friday afternoon.

That meeting followed a report commissioned by the League Against Cruel Sports and the organisation Wild Justice into the use of medicated grit which contains the chemical Flubendazole.

The campaigners say the report’s findings are "so alarming" the Scottish Government needs to suspend the use of Flubendazole in grouse grit pending further investigation of how it is used and why it is allowed to be prescribed.

They argue said the potential impact on the environment and human health – specifically human reproductive health - of the Flubendazole medication entering watercourses and the food chain means "politicians must act without delay and suspend its use on grouse moors".

However, Scottish Land & Estates, which represents grouse moors, rejected the campaigners' claims.

Its director of moorland Ross Ewing said the use of medicated grit is "stringently regulated by veterinarians" and that "there is absolutely no evidence it is adversely impacting on public health or the environment".

Ministers did not agree to the campaigners' demand for a moratorium but on Friday told The Herald on Sunday they would be stipulating how it can be used in a new code of conduct for grouse shooting estates.

Robbie Marsland, director of League Against Cruel Sports Scotland, said: “Medicated grit is used by the shooting industry in a bid to treat parasites that reduce the numbers of grouse to be shot for sport.

"Before we undertook this research, no one knew the extent, concentration or the prescription process behind this chemical which is known to be toxic to people and animals.

“It turns out that tonnes of medicated grit litter the Scottish landscape at levels of up to 2.5 times the recommended dose. We found the chemical at times when it should have been withdrawn under statutory requirements, and we found it both in trays with drainage holes or directly strewn on the ground.

“We have also uncovered the fact that this chemical isn’t even licensed for use on Red Grouse in the UK. It is prescribed using an emergency procedure that is supposed to be used on a case-by-case basis to ‘avoid unacceptable suffering’.

“With this new information, ministers in Scotland need to urgently consider the potential dangers of medicated grit on the environment and in humans – especially on human health.

“An urgent and detailed review needs to be carried out into how such vast amounts of medicated grit are prescribed and used and, in the meantime, the Scottish Government should introduce a moratorium – a suspension - on the use of Flubendazole on grouse moors.”

Ruth Tingay, from Wild Justice, said: “Wild Justice was pleased to co-fund the development of a test to detect the presence of the veterinary drug Flubendazole on grit placed out on grouse moors.

“The use of communal grit trays has already been linked to the rapid spread of a highly contagious disease in Red Grouse (Respiratory Cryptosporidiosis), which leads to serious welfare and conservation concerns, especially the threat of cross-contamination to other red-listed species in the area."

In 2018 and 2019 a survey of seven shooting estates in Scotland was carried out on behalf of the League, and during those surveys 7,283 grit stations were documented.

The survey found that grit was found to have been strewn on the ground at just under half the number of stations found, when best practice states that it should be put in trays, and that the trays had drainage holes so grit ended up on the ground.

Mr Marsland added: “Our survey and independent laboratory testing showed that there is no oversight nor regulation on the medicated grit strewn across the Scottish countryside, and levels are wildly higher than they should be. Coupled with how little is known about its impact on the environment – both land-based and aquatic flora and fauna – it is imperative legislators impose a moratorium on the use of Flubendazole until methods of use and prescription are thoroughly investigated."

Mr Ewing, director of Moorland at Scottish Land & Estates, dismissed the claims.

He said: “The use of medicated grit is stringently regulated by veterinarians who must be satisfied of the need to use the medication in the first place.

"This involves in-depth analysis of the worm burden in red grouse, which must be above a certain threshold to warrant intervention. Following this, the veterinarian will prescribe the relevant dose and provide advice on how it should be administered. This involves consideration of pairs of red grouse holding territory across a moor.

“The findings of this report are being weaponised to leverage intervention as a Bill making changes to the regulation of moorland management is considered by MSPs. The fact remains that dosage of Flubendazole in grit is independently determined by veterinarians, who can only prescribe when there is a clear need for intervention. There is absolutely no evidence that it is adversely impacting on public health or the environment.

“It is worth highlighting that flubendazole use was considered by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) in 2020, who determined that flubendazole “presented a low environmental risk”. Best practice guidance on the use of medicated grit has also just been updated by a coalition of moorland management stakeholders, including environmental NGOs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is vital that Scotland’s grouse moors are managed in a way that is both sustainable and environmentally conscious.

"Our upcoming Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill will ensure that land managers adhere to responsible land management practices.

“The responsible use of medicated grit will be included in our Grouse Moor Management Code of Practice.

"This is being developed by NatureScot with the support of relevant stakeholders and the Moorland Forum, many of whom are experts in moorland management practices.

“Powers related to prescribing veterinary medicines are reserved to the UK Government.”

The UK Government have been approached for comment.