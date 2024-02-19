The committee says MPs must have their say because of controversial aspects of joining the trade bloc - and the lack of clarity over the benefits of doing so.

MPs on the committee conclude it is “difficult to estimate the potential benefits of CPTPP or its impact on economic growth”, noting this is especially the case because Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch has distanced herself from economic modelling produced by her own civil servants.

The committee considered how CPTPP membership will affect UK safeguards relating to imports of controversial agri-food products.

These, it notes, include beef and pork treated with growth promoters (meat which is currently banned in the UK), agri-food products produced using pesticides that cannot be used in the UK, and palm oil linked to deforestation.

The committee points out that any debate and vote on the trade deal would need to take place during a period of just a few weeks when Parliament has the power to delay ratification of an international agreement by the Government.

Liam Byrne, who chairs the Business and Trade Committee, said: “If we want our economy to grow faster, we need to trade more. Today, the Government’s target of covering 80% of trade with free trade agreements is beyond reach and we are off-track to meet the target of £1 trillion of exports by 2030. That is why CPTPP is important. But, for all its merits or drawbacks, if we’re serious about parliamentary sovereignty, Government must let MPs debate the deal and vote on it.

“But if we want [to] get serious about these debates, we need some hard-headed analysis of the economic benefits of the trade deals ministers propose to sign. It is simply not good enough for Secretaries of State to cast aside numbers produced by their own department, without providing their own figures.”

MPs on the committee also heard about contentious CPTPP provisions allowing governments to be sued by foreign investors over actions that damage their profits - and claims that this part of the agreement could limit the UK Government’s ability to regulate or nationalise the English water industry.