The Saracen's Head Hotel in Beith and a chip shop also on Eglinton Street are being sold separately.

The hotel was refurbished in 2013 to add new toilets and a pool room area with capacity for 150, and refrigerated cellar and stock room in the basement.

The second floor has double ensuite bedrooms and two single bedrooms with shared toilet, and a kitchen and laundry area, and the third floor has self-contained two-bedroom owner's accommodation.

The seller said there is the potential to expand rooms and introduce food as it is currently only trading wet sales.

The chip shop is next door to the hotel (Image: Google)

The chip shop is fully kitted with a three-pan frying range with built-in filtration and large stainless steel servery with built-in Bain Marie, pizza preparation area with refrigerated storage and Moretti oven and mixer.

It has full potato preparation machines and wash kitchen with dishwasher, two stainless steel fridges, stainless blizzard fish fridge, bottle fridges.

All equipment is serviced and ready to go. It was previously trading at £5,000 per week, and described as having "great potential for an owner-operator or as an investment property as both premises can be rented separately as were previously.



The three-bedroom flat has its own entrance leading to private staircase and is set over two floors. It is fully refurbished with new double-glazed windows, tiled and refurbished bathrooms and a new fitted kitchen and appliances.

The hotel is being marketed on Zoopla at offers in the region of £240,000 and the chip shop and flat at £170,000.

Mr Thomson said: "I am selling two of our family businesses in Beith under same family for 40 years.

"The Saracen's Head Hotel dates back to 1708 and supposedly Rabbie Burns stayed there while buying a horse from Kilbirnie. The hotel has four letting rooms and two-bedroom owner's flat, the fish and chip shop and three-bedroom flat. All have had separate tenants and there is a rental from a cash machine."