How to watch the Scottish Labour Party conference live

The Scottish Labour party conference has kicked off in Glasgow this weekend. 

Anas Sarwar, Ian Murray and Keir Starmer are among the speakers at the event at the SEC, which is taking place from Friday (February 16) to Sunday (February 19). 

The Scottish Labour Leader has already taken to the stage, telling delegates a Labour win in the general election will bring "real change". 

Mr Sarwar also signalled he would cut income tax for middle earners if Scottish Labour returns to power at Holyrood.

Meanwhile, shadow Scotland minister Ian Murray claimed Labour could "turn Glasgow red" at the next election during his speech on Saturday. 

The Edinburgh South MP, who is one of just two Scottish Labour MPs in Westminster, said the party had its sights "firmly on first place" in the event of a general election

On Sunday, Keir Starmer is expected to give a speech in the afternoon, as the Labour leader faces pressure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 

It comes after Scottish Labour unanimously backed Anas Sarwar's motion at the conference on Saturday, which is calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

