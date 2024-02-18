The Scottish Labour Leader has already taken to the stage, telling delegates a Labour win in the general election will bring "real change".

Mr Sarwar also signalled he would cut income tax for middle earners if Scottish Labour returns to power at Holyrood.

Meanwhile, shadow Scotland minister Ian Murray claimed Labour could "turn Glasgow red" at the next election during his speech on Saturday.

The Edinburgh South MP, who is one of just two Scottish Labour MPs in Westminster, said the party had its sights "firmly on first place" in the event of a general election.

On Sunday, Keir Starmer is expected to give a speech in the afternoon, as the Labour leader faces pressure to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

It comes after Scottish Labour unanimously backed Anas Sarwar's motion at the conference on Saturday, which is calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

How to watch the Scottish Labour Party conference live

The Scottish Labour conference is being streamed live on the party's YouTube channel.

Scottish Labour conference schedule for Sunday, February 19

Here is the planned schedule for the Scottish Labour party conference for Sunday (February 19), including a speech by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer expected in the afternoon.