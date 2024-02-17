The Scottish Labour party conference has kicked off in Glasgow this weekend.
Anas Sarwar, Ian Murray and Keir Starmer are among the speakers at the event at the SEC, which is taking place from Friday (February 16) to Sunday (February 19).
The Scottish Labour Leader has already taken to the stage, telling delegates a Labour win in the general election will bring "real change".
Mr Sarwar also signalled he would cut income tax for middle earners if Scottish Labour returns to power at Holyrood.
How to watch the Scottish Labour Party conference live
The Scottish Labour conference is being streamed live on the party's YouTube channel.
Who is speaking today at the Scottish Labour party conference?
The agenda for Saturday, February 17, at the Scottish Labour conference 2024 is as follows.
-
10am conference arrangements committee report
-
10.05am Ben Procter, chair of the Scottish Co-operative party, addresses delegates
-
10.10am Debate: The change we need to strengthen Scotland in the UK and across the world
-
11.15am Debate: The change we need to grow our economy
-
2pm Ian Murray MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, to give speech
-
2.20pm Debate: The change we need to rebuild our NHS
-
3.30pm Debate: The change we need for stronger, safer communities
Scottish Labour conference schedule for Sunday, February 19
Here is the planned schedule for the Scottish Labour party conference for Sunday (February 19), including a speech by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer expected in the afternoon.
-
10am conference arrangements committee report
-
10.05am Debate: The change our young people need
-
11am musical performance by Big Noise & Sisterna Scotland
-
11.10am Panel with Anas Sarwar MSP, Pat McFadden MP, Jackie Baillie MSP, and Ian Murray MP
-
12.50pm Simon MacFarlane, vice chair of Scottish Labour, to give vote of thanks
-
1pm Conference adjourns
