The Scottish Labour Leader has already taken to the stage, telling delegates a Labour win in the general election will bring "real change".

Mr Sarwar also signalled he would cut income tax for middle earners if Scottish Labour returns to power at Holyrood.

How to watch the Scottish Labour Party conference live

The Scottish Labour conference is being streamed live on the party's YouTube channel.

Who is speaking today at the Scottish Labour party conference?





The agenda for Saturday, February 17, at the Scottish Labour conference 2024 is as follows.

10am conference arrangements committee report

10.05am Ben Procter , chair of the Scottish Co-operative party, addresses delegates

10.10am Debate: The change we need to strengthen Scotland in the UK and across the world

11.15am Debate: The change we need to grow our economy

2pm Ian Murray MP , Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, to give speech

2.20pm Debate: The change we need to rebuild our NHS

3.30pm Debate: The change we need for stronger, safer communities

Scottish Labour conference schedule for Sunday, February 19

Here is the planned schedule for the Scottish Labour party conference for Sunday (February 19), including a speech by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer expected in the afternoon.