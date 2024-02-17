A cocktail bar near Glasgow has announced its sudden closure "with a heavy heart".
Envy Gin and Cocktails in Coatbridge said it would be closings its doors on Sunday (February 18).
In a statement posted on social media, the Main Street venue said rising costs and "economic challenges" meant business is "untenable".
Read more: Glasgow city centre restaurant closes after 13 years
It said: "It's with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Envy Gin and Cocktails, effective Sunday, February 18th.
"We've cherished the moments shared with you, but unfortunately, rising costs and economic challenges have made sustaining our concept of a specialised market with a huge gin and cocktail range is untenable."
The cocktail bar said it would be hosting a "special closing down sale" this weekend, as a way of saying thank you to customers for their support over the years.
It said: "We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us along this journey. While Envy may be closing its doors, we encourage you to continue supporting our local venues, Eden & Avenue for late night and Cheers as our bar.
"Stay tuned to our page for updates on what lies ahead. At the Eden Group, reinvention is our specialty, and we're excited for what the future holds.
"Thank you again for your support and understanding."
Read more: Family-run Glasgow restaurant closes after 25 years
The business is one of many in the Scottish hospitality sector which have closed in recent months.
Viva Brazil on Bothwell Street, Glasgow, announced its closure this week after more than 13 years with owners saying they had "no other option".
Family-run Italian restaurant Cafe Gia in Glasgow's East End announced its closure "with a heavy heart" earlier this month after 25 years of business.
While Gretna Bar and Restaurant known as the "first in Scotland" closed its doors back in January.
It comes amid challenging times for the industry with rising costs, energy bills and customers tightening their belts as they face the cost of living crisis.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel