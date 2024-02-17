In a statement posted on social media, the Main Street venue said rising costs and "economic challenges" meant business is "untenable".

It said: "It's with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Envy Gin and Cocktails, effective Sunday, February 18th.

"We've cherished the moments shared with you, but unfortunately, rising costs and economic challenges have made sustaining our concept of a specialised market with a huge gin and cocktail range is untenable."

The cocktail bar said it would be hosting a "special closing down sale" this weekend, as a way of saying thank you to customers for their support over the years.

It said: "We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us along this journey. While Envy may be closing its doors, we encourage you to continue supporting our local venues, Eden & Avenue for late night and Cheers as our bar.

"Stay tuned to our page for updates on what lies ahead. At the Eden Group, reinvention is our specialty, and we're excited for what the future holds.

"Thank you again for your support and understanding."

The business is one of many in the Scottish hospitality sector which have closed in recent months.

Viva Brazil on Bothwell Street, Glasgow, announced its closure this week after more than 13 years with owners saying they had "no other option".

Family-run Italian restaurant Cafe Gia in Glasgow's East End announced its closure "with a heavy heart" earlier this month after 25 years of business.

While Gretna Bar and Restaurant known as the "first in Scotland" closed its doors back in January.

It comes amid challenging times for the industry with rising costs, energy bills and customers tightening their belts as they face the cost of living crisis.