The 47-year-old said he is undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, which is going "really well" and said he is feeling "optimistic" and "surrounded by love".

Reacting to the news, Team GB said: "Chris Hoy is a hero to many, including all of us at Team GB.

"Our love and thoughts go to Chris and his family. He is, and will continue to be, an inspiration to us all."

Sir Chris Hoy is a six-time Olympic champion (Image: PA)

Broadcaster and former footballer Gary Lineker wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Awful news. Wishing @chrishoy a full recovery. Such a lovely guy."

Meanwhile, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf sent his "best wishes" for a "speedy and full" recovery to Sir Chris.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: "My very best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to the sporting legend that is Sir @chrishoy

"I hope appeals for privacy for him and his family are heeded at what must be a difficult time for them all."

And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also sent his regards to Sir Chris, wishing him a "swift and full recovery".

Considered one of Scotland's greatest sportspeople, Sir Chris is an 11-time world champion and six time Olympic champion, having won six gold and one silver medal.

The Edinburgh-born athlete announced his retirement from professional cycling in 2013 ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games the following year.

He has been an ambassador for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) charity since 2009.

Billy Watson, chief executive of SAMH, said: “We are incredibly proud to have Sir Chris as our longstanding ambassador and send our heartfelt support to Chris and his family.

“We know Chris’s commitment to the mental health cause remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to working with him in the period ahead.”

Also sending their support was charity Balls to Cancer, which said: "We send him our best and if there’s anything we can do, please get in touch.”

World After Sport, an organisation which provides support for athletes after retirement, said it was "incredibly distressing" that Sir Chris has been forced to go public with his diagnosis.

It said: "All of our positivity and thoughts are with you Chris Hoy. Wishing you a full and speedy recovery. You’ve got this.

"Incredibly distressing to hear he was forced to go public with his diagnosis, when he wanted to keep it private for the sake of his children."

Sir Chris did not reveal which form of cancer he had been diagnosed with, and requested privacy for himself and his family.