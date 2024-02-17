A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.
The 74-year-old was walking in Oxgangs Road North, near its junction with Oxgangs Avenue, at about 8.50pm on Friday (February 16), police said.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for serious injuries, Police Scotland said.
Read more: Dumfries woman who died in A75 crash named by police
No one who was on the bus was said to be injured, police confirmed. Officers are now appealing for witnesses to contact them if they have information.
The road was closed till about 3.25am on Saturday (February 17) for an investigation of the scene.
Sergeant Grant Hastie, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Edinburgh, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.
“We would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here