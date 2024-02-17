He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for serious injuries, Police Scotland said.

No one who was on the bus was said to be injured, police confirmed. Officers are now appealing for witnesses to contact them if they have information.

The road was closed till about 3.25am on Saturday (February 17) for an investigation of the scene.

Sergeant Grant Hastie, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Edinburgh, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the bus who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.”