Russian citizens have held a vigil in the Scottish Capital after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The 47-year-old, who was one of Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, died in an Arctic Circle jail cell on Friday (February 16).
In response, anti-war Russians gathered at the Consultate General of Russia in Melville Street at 7pm that evening, to "honour Navalny's memory and legacy".
Read more: Alexei Navalny's team confirms death and calls for body to be returned to family
The protesters said Mr Navalny was a "symbol of hope" for tens of millions of Russians and a "model of resistance against corruption and authoritarianism".
Among the attendees was Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.
The politician said: "It was a privilege to join Russian citizens outside the consulate this evening in a vigil for the life of Alexei Navalny, murdered by the Putin kleptocracy today.
"Their defiance and their desire to follow Navalny’s dream of a free and democratic Russia was inspiring."
Mr Cole-Hamilton is reported to have said at the vigil: "There can be little doubt that the blame for this death, as with so many others, lies at the door of Vladimir Putin."
People left flowers at the consulate in memory of Mr Navalny, but they had been cleared by Saturday morning.
It comes after Mr Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya said the Russian President must be brought to justice, while US President joe Biden said there was "no doubt" he was to blame.
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement: "There should be no equivocation about it, Putin should be held accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny.
Read more: Tributes to Alexei Navalny removed from Russian cities as police look on
"Alexei demonstrated a colossal amount of courage in standing up to the Putin regime despite the torture he knew he would endure. My thoughts with Alexei's wife and family."
Mr Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face certain arrest after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.
He was later convicted three times, saying each case was politically motivated, and was serving a sentence of 19 years for extremism.
Hours after his death was reported, his wife said: “I want Putin and everyone around Putin, Putin’s friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family and to my husband."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here