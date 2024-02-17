In response, anti-war Russians gathered at the Consultate General of Russia in Melville Street at 7pm that evening, to "honour Navalny's memory and legacy".

The protesters said Mr Navalny was a "symbol of hope" for tens of millions of Russians and a "model of resistance against corruption and authoritarianism".

Among the attendees was Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

The politician said: "It was a privilege to join Russian citizens outside the consulate this evening in a vigil for the life of Alexei Navalny, murdered by the Putin kleptocracy today.

Flowers and messages were left at the Consulate General of Russia (Image: Contributed)

"Their defiance and their desire to follow Navalny’s dream of a free and democratic Russia was inspiring."

Mr Cole-Hamilton is reported to have said at the vigil: "There can be little doubt that the blame for this death, as with so many others, lies at the door of Vladimir Putin."

People left flowers at the consulate in memory of Mr Navalny, but they had been cleared by Saturday morning.

It comes after Mr Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya said the Russian President must be brought to justice, while US President joe Biden said there was "no doubt" he was to blame.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement: "There should be no equivocation about it, Putin should be held accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny.

"Alexei demonstrated a colossal amount of courage in standing up to the Putin regime despite the torture he knew he would endure. My thoughts with Alexei's wife and family."

Mr Navalny had been jailed since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow to face certain arrest after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

He was later convicted three times, saying each case was politically motivated, and was serving a sentence of 19 years for extremism.

Hours after his death was reported, his wife said: “I want Putin and everyone around Putin, Putin’s friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family and to my husband."