The Edinburgh South MP said Labour has its sights "firmly on first place" as he also vowed to deliver MPs in the Capital.

Read more: Protesters to march on Scottish Labour conference

Speaking at the event at the Scottish Event Campus, he said: “Here in Glasgow, the birthplace of the modern Labour movement, we can turn the city red. In Edinburgh, we can deliver Labour MPs again.”

It comes after Mr Murray was the only Labour MP elected in Scotland in the last general election, with the SNP wiping out most of its support.

But, following the by-election victory of Michael Shanks in Rutherglen and Hamilton West last October, and the challenges facing the SNP, the party has been emboldened.

Under the leadership of Anas Sarwar and Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Murray said the party was now a “credible government-in-waiting”.

He said: “Mr Sunak, if you’re watching, and I doubt it, call the election and put yourself and the country out of this Tory misery now.”

Read more: How to watch the Scottish Labour party conference in Glasgow

Mr Murray said the UK Conservative government and the SNP-led Scottish Government were “more interested in fighting each other about the constitution, causing ‘rammies’, than growing our economy”.

The shadow Scottish secretary also set the target of having a Scottish trade mission to every continent in the first two years of a Labour government, to help promote local produce.

Promoting “Brand Scotland” would be an “integral part of our plan to grow Scotland’s economy”, Mr Murray said.

He told the conference: “Wherever you go in the world there is positive recognition for our culture, products and services – from whisky, medicine and smoked salmon to computer game development, higher education and financial services.

“As Scottish Secretary, I want to lead a Scottish trade mission to every continent in the first two years.”