While the island, famous for its distilleries and guest facilities, has a strong tourism offering year-round, visitor numbers peak during the summer months.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive, said: We appreciate that the communities we serve would prefer to have a full timetable operating, but this is the optimal service we can provide in the circumstances.' (Image: CMAL)

The Scottish Government-owned ferry company said the change to services is “due to the knock-on effects on crew hours of rest caused by the upgrade works” for new facilities at Kennacraig ahead of the introduction of the Turkish-built MV Isle of Islay, which is due in October.

Firms said cutting summer sailings puts pressure on existing businesses and residents and comes after a delay in booking availability.

Record-breaking year for top Scottish attraction

A social history tour through the underworld of Edinburgh's Royal Mile has reported a record-breaking year after welcoming guests from 162 different countries in 2023.

General manager Paul Nixon said he was 'thrilled' to have had such a successful year (Image: Real Mary King's Close)

Real Mary King's Close hosted more than 257,000 visitors last year to break its previous record in 2019 by more than 10,000. Since re-opening in May 2021 with the easing of Covid lockdown restrictions, the attraction has welcomed more than half a million guests.

Scotch whisky veteran hails 'scale and aspiration' of £20m project

The new chairman of a company building a £20 million distillery in Inverclyde has underlined the “scale and quality” of the project, while questioning the wisdom of current UK Government policy on alcohol duty.

Mr Currie is the latest major industry figure to join Ardgowan, following the arrival of David Keir, a founding director of The GlenAllachie Distillers Company, as sales and marketing director, ex-Macallan master of wood Stuart Macpherson, and master whisky maker Max McFarlane, previously lead whisky maker at Edrington. (Image: Ardgowan Distillery)

Scotch whisky veteran Paul Currie, who co-founded the Isle of Arran Distillery in the mid-1990s before jointly launching The Lakes Distillery in Cumbria, was drafted in by the team behind the emerging Ardgowan Distillery near Inverkip as work on its construction gathers pace.

Airline launches two new flights from Scottish airport

Airline Jet2 is launching two new routes from Glasgow Airport - to Berlin and Vienna - as part of its Christmas markets programme for next winter.

The airline and holiday company said: 'Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate scheduled services and dedicated trips to Berlin from Glasgow Airport from November 29 to December 16, 2024.' (Image: Newsquest)

Jet2, flagging “continued strong demand” for its Christmas market programme, said there would be a “significant expansion” of this for winter 2024/25 from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports. As well as the new routes from Glasgow, this expansion involves an extended season to Vienna from Edinburgh Airport.

