A ferry operator's decision to cut sailings to a famous Scottish island during its peak summer tourism season has come under criticism.
Businesses on Islay spoke out after CalMac told The Herald services are to be pared back to allow for berth preparations for the first of two new ferries expected later this year.
While the island, famous for its distilleries and guest facilities, has a strong tourism offering year-round, visitor numbers peak during the summer months.
The Scottish Government-owned ferry company said the change to services is “due to the knock-on effects on crew hours of rest caused by the upgrade works” for new facilities at Kennacraig ahead of the introduction of the Turkish-built MV Isle of Islay, which is due in October.
Firms said cutting summer sailings puts pressure on existing businesses and residents and comes after a delay in booking availability.
Record-breaking year for top Scottish attraction
A social history tour through the underworld of Edinburgh's Royal Mile has reported a record-breaking year after welcoming guests from 162 different countries in 2023.
Real Mary King's Close hosted more than 257,000 visitors last year to break its previous record in 2019 by more than 10,000. Since re-opening in May 2021 with the easing of Covid lockdown restrictions, the attraction has welcomed more than half a million guests.
Scotch whisky veteran hails 'scale and aspiration' of £20m project
The new chairman of a company building a £20 million distillery in Inverclyde has underlined the “scale and quality” of the project, while questioning the wisdom of current UK Government policy on alcohol duty.
Scotch whisky veteran Paul Currie, who co-founded the Isle of Arran Distillery in the mid-1990s before jointly launching The Lakes Distillery in Cumbria, was drafted in by the team behind the emerging Ardgowan Distillery near Inverkip as work on its construction gathers pace.
Airline launches two new flights from Scottish airport
Airline Jet2 is launching two new routes from Glasgow Airport - to Berlin and Vienna - as part of its Christmas markets programme for next winter.
Jet2, flagging “continued strong demand” for its Christmas market programme, said there would be a “significant expansion” of this for winter 2024/25 from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports. As well as the new routes from Glasgow, this expansion involves an extended season to Vienna from Edinburgh Airport.
