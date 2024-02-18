Emergency services were called at around 3pm to the incident involving a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Read more: Man and woman die after three-vehicle crash near Annan

Officers are appealing for witnesses, including anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the north east road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died. Our officers will continue to support them as enquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage and was in the area at the time to come forward.”

The road was closed for around nine hours before reopening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1931 of 17 February, 2024.