Police have shot dead a “dangerously out of control” bulldog-type dog that attacked a collie.
Three people sustained minor injuries during the incident in East Kilbride on Sunday morning.
Police were called to a report of a large bulldog-type dog attacking a collie dog on Mannering in the town at around 10.25am.
Local officers attended and attempted to restrain the dog, which police described as “dangerously out of control”.
Armed officers went to the scene and the dog was shot dead.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the breed of dog and there will be a continued police presence in the area while enquiries continue.
“As with any firearm discharge, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).”
The Scottish Sun reported that the dog had to be shot six times before being subdued.
A local told the paper: "There was a huge police presence on Mannering this morning, the whole street was closed down.
“I took my puppy out later on to the park around 1pm and they were still a huge number of them here patrolling up and down Alloway Road.
"It’s terrifying to think there was a dog out of control.”
