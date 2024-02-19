They operate commercially and rely on contracts from the private and public sectors to grow their business and continue to deliver employment opportunities for those who need them.

One organisation that champions the role of supported businesses is Scotland Excel, the Centre of Procurement Expertise for local government. Alongside their role to develop and manage a portfolio of national frameworks used by Scotland’s 32 local authorities to source goods and services, they also consider the benefits that this procurement spend can make to communities.

“Our purpose really is twofold –firstly, to put in place procurement arrangements for our members to use, and secondly to develop capacity and capability in procurement across the country,” says Stephen Brannagan, Scotland Excel’s Director of Customer and Business Services.

The organisation, he explains, is largely unknown to the public but indirectly affects nearly everyone in the country. “If you have kids, then the meals in their schools have probably been

“The same is true of the library books they use. The bin lorries councils use and even their workwear come through us.

"We also manage the National Care Home Contract, other social care contracts, and several construction frameworks, which allow our members to design and build new social housing, retrofit existing stock and demolish and recycle older housing. So, we have quite a wide impact.”

Supported businesses are an important consideration in the work that Scotland Excel does, he says.

“When people think of supply chains across Scotland, they probably think of private businesses. But in fact, a chunk of this is provided by social enterprises, of which supported businesses are a very important part.”

According to legislation, 30 per cent of those working in this category of company must be disabled or otherwise disadvantaged.

Stephen Brannagan, Scotland Excel’s Director of Customer and Business Services



“Some of these organisations have been in place for some time now, but the sector has continued to develop to meet the needs of the 21st century buyer and provide a wide range of goods and services.”

Scotland Excel, he adds, is value-driven and has a real passion for this kind of business. “These companies have a significant impact across Scotland.”

In total, there are about 50 supported businesses across the country, operating in different sectors and employing in total about 2000 people. In all, it is estimated that the entire social enterprise sector employs nearly 100,000 people north of the border.

One such business is the Erskine-based Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company, which makes commercial signs and helps support Scottish military veterans, many of whom suffer from physical or mental disabilities. It has received almost £780,000 worth of business through a Scotland Excel framework.

“Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company helps people find new employment and skills. We know that veterans are twice as likely to be unemployed, so giving them the opportunity to work in manufacturing is a chance at a better future.

“They are also getting additional benefits out of being employed, apart from the social and financial aspects. They can gain new skills and access opportunities, and it’s often a launch pad to another career after the military. The point is that supported businesses are giving them a chance.”

Public procurement in Scotland is certainly big business: in all, the public sector in Scotland spends about £13 billion a year in goods and services.

“The Scottish Government has a Dynamic Purchasing System that allows any public body to award work to supported businesses without going through the full tendering process.”

Another example Mr Brannagan gives is that of Hansel Village near Prestwick in Ayrshire, which carries out laundry work for local hotels. “People come in there and get a job and skills. Typically, they will then move on to other organisations.”

Another Scottish supported business is Royal Strathclyde Blindcraft Industries (RSBi), which is based in Glasgow and is dedicated to making a difference in the community.

Originally known as Blindcraft, the company manufactures kitchens and furniture. “It’s a fantastic facility and just like any other business, except it’s one the largest disability employers in Europe.”

In economic terms, he adds, the social enterprise and supported business sector is both sizeable and impactful. “These companies may not be huge, but they are really important. Even a tiny percentage of the public sector spend makes a huge difference to these workers.”

Larger commercial companies are also keen to become involved. Stephen Brannagan gives the example of Morrison Construction, one of the country's larger building firms, which is dedicated to growing social enterprises within the sector.

“Unlike the public sector, they don’t have any legal duties to engage with supported businesses. But they’ve made a choice to go out and work with them as they’ve recognised that it’s the right thing to do.

“We need to support people from disabled and disadvantaged groups, and why not do that through jobs? Why wouldn’t we try and direct some spend towards these businesses to make these jobs happen?”

Mr Brannagan says he is trying to gently encourage other organisations to work more with social enterprises.

“We recently brought together more than one hundred people from supported businesses and the public sector for a partnering event, held to grow opportunities for all in attendance. It was a lively and successful day with the keynote speech delivered by the Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance, Tom Arthur, who repeated the Scottish Government’s commitment to bring more supported businesses into the public procurement arena.

“I’ve been helping supported businesses prepare for appointments with public sector buyers – I’ve told them to be very clear about what they are selling and what the next steps should be. Social enterprises do need a hand up from time to time.

“But actually, it’s the right thing to do.”

If you’re a supported business and would like to get work through the public sector visit:

The Supplier Development Programme – www.sdpscotland.co.uk/

Scotland Excel – www.scotland-excel.org.uk



Solid BASE to build upon

Alistair Kerr, Director and Chair of British Association for Supported Employment (BASE) Scotland, highlights the value of the Supported Business Community

Scotland’s Supported Businesses play an integral part in providing sustainable employment opportunities for Disabled or Disadvantaged Groups embedded in local communities in Scotland and beyond.

Many have been in operation for over 150 years.

They operate and trade in a commercial market offering a broad and varied range of goods and services.

Scotland's Supported Businesses have a vital role to play

The recent publication of the Scottish Government’s Annual Public Procurement Report 22/23 shines a bright spotlight on the importance of the Supported Business Community and the many benefits that are gleaned by engaging and making contract awards directly to the businesses.

This is where the Scottish Government’s Supported Businesses Dynamic Purchasing System provides hope and opportunity to thousands of disabled people in Scotland.

The BASE Scotland network warmly welcomed the opportunity for collaborative discussions at Scotland Excel’s recent Supported Business event. The discussion focused on a greater understanding of the procurement policy ambitions and delivering sustained outcomes for all those committed to Scotland’s recovery and a sustainable future for Scotland’s Supported Businesses.

The BASE network continues to grow with a greater depth of offer. It’s a great the opportunity to develop the conversation and embed Scottish Government procurement ambitions in individual procurement strategies.

Following the Scottish Government’s Supported Employment review and Ministerial recommendations, we wait in anticipation to understand the future of a Scottish national offer where Supported Employment supports people to achieve individual goals and ambitions.

World events have demonstrated like never before, the fundamental role Scotland’s supported businesses can play in our social and economic recovery. We would encourage all commissioners to continue to drive this ambition forward through day-to-day procurement activities.

BASE is looking forward to developing our relationships with public sector procurement over the months and years ahead. Disabled or disadvantaged people expect and deserve nothing less. The time is now!"

British Association for Supported Employment (Scotland) – www.base-uk.org/

base-region/scotland

