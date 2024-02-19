He told Sky News: “We want to see a ceasefire, of course we do. And we have been increasingly concerned, as the wider international community has been, with the disproportionate loss of civilian life in Gaza.

“Israel has a responsibility to get its hostages back, every country in the world has a right to defend itself. But I think what we have seen are actions that go beyond reasonable self-defence and also call into question whether Israel has broken international law. The ICJ [international court of justice] are now investigating and we take all of that seriously.”

Asked if he thought Israel had gone beyond what was proportionate, Mr Streeting replied: “I think, objectively, yes, Israel has gone too far. And we have seen that with a disproportionate loss of innocent civilian life.”

Asked about the vote, he told TalkTV: "We'll see what the final motion looks like. We're considering our own options on this – we all want to see a ceasefire.

"We've seen an intolerable loss of innocent civilian life during the course of this war."

He added: "But we're not going to be pushed around by protesters, and we're not going to be told what to say by our opponents in Parliament either."

Labour has so far refused to back calls for an “immediate” ceasefire, instead calling for a “sustainable” ceasefire.

There was a slight shift in position over the weekend, when Sir Keir Starmer told Scottish Labour conference that the fighting between Israel and Hamas “must stop now.”

However, the SNP motion, which will be put to the vote in the Commons on Wednesday, explicitly calls “for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel,” saying that this is the “only way to stop the slaughter of innocent civilians.”

When the SNP called a similar vote back in November, 56 Labour MPs defied Sir Keir.

During the Scottish Labour conference, delegates backed a motion demanding an immediate ceasefire.

That will add to pressure on the two Scottish Labour MPs Ian Murray and Michael Shanks.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war.

The ministry said on Monday that 107 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of fatalities to 29,092 since the start of the war.

The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its records, but says most of those killed were women and children.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage.

More than 100 captives were released during a weeklong ceasefire in November in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel responded by launching one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history on the besieged enclave, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007.

Israel says it has killed more than 10,000 Palestinian militants, without providing evidence. The military says it tries to avoid harming civilians and blames the high death toll on Hamas because the militant group fights in dense residential neighbourhoods.

The war, which shows no sign of ending, has driven around 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and has left a quarter of the population starving, according to UN officials.