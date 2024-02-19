The agents said the business “has a lovely setting in one of Stirlingshire's prettiest villages”, Drymen, sited along the West Highland Way.

The interior has been reconfigured to provide living space, letting rooms and owner's self-contained accommodation.

“Kip in the Kirk is a former church hall, converted by the present owner to form spacious and flexible accommodation,” the agents said.

“The property is currently used as a bed and breakfast with accommodation to suit all types of visitors, from couples and families to groups of hikers.

The West Highland Way, Rob Roy Way and the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park are all within easy reach (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates/Savills)

“This C-listed building has been fully renovated and re-designed to create an impressive property that is both spacious and versatile, while retaining some of the original features.”

Graeme Smith, of Smith and Clough, said: “We are pleased to bring to the market this delightful B&B with bunk rooms in the picturesque village of Drymen near Loch Lomond. Working on a joint agency with Caroleanne Gallagher at Savills ensures maximum exposure to both the residential and commercial markets.”

It is described as a “well-established presented B&B at a prime location on the famous West Highland Way” with two lettings rooms en suite, a four bed en suite bunk room and an eight bunk room, as well as owners’ accommodation.

The agents said the property is on the market at offers over £595,000.

Former Rangers chiefs invest £7.5m in FlixBus venture

Scottish bus firm McGill’s has stepped up its investment in FlixBus, the inter-city coach operator it moved into partnership with in 2022.

McGill’s, owned by former Rangers directors James and Sandy Easdale, is to invest £7.5 million to bring more state-of-the-art long-distance coaches into its fleet. It follows a significant expansion of the partnership between the two companies in 2023, which saw an increase in routes and the expansion of cross-border services.

Can I pass on my pension when I die?

This article appears as part of the Money HQ newsletter series.

Many people only start thinking about inheritance when they’re writing their will.

Deciding who gets what, and how much, certainly focuses your mind. But there is real value, and tax-efficiency, in financial planning that considers retirement and inheritance as part of the same long-term, family financial plan.