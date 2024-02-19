A bed and breakfast at a prime location on a famous tourist walking route has been brought to market for sale.
Smith and Clough Business Associates and Savills are jointly marketing the Kip in the Kirk B&B, described as a “perfect lifestyle business” that would also make an “idyllic family home”.
The agents said the business “has a lovely setting in one of Stirlingshire's prettiest villages”, Drymen, sited along the West Highland Way.
The interior has been reconfigured to provide living space, letting rooms and owner's self-contained accommodation.
“Kip in the Kirk is a former church hall, converted by the present owner to form spacious and flexible accommodation,” the agents said.
“The property is currently used as a bed and breakfast with accommodation to suit all types of visitors, from couples and families to groups of hikers.
“This C-listed building has been fully renovated and re-designed to create an impressive property that is both spacious and versatile, while retaining some of the original features.”
Graeme Smith, of Smith and Clough, said: “We are pleased to bring to the market this delightful B&B with bunk rooms in the picturesque village of Drymen near Loch Lomond. Working on a joint agency with Caroleanne Gallagher at Savills ensures maximum exposure to both the residential and commercial markets.”
It is described as a “well-established presented B&B at a prime location on the famous West Highland Way” with two lettings rooms en suite, a four bed en suite bunk room and an eight bunk room, as well as owners’ accommodation.
The agents said the property is on the market at offers over £595,000.
Former Rangers chiefs invest £7.5m in FlixBus venture
Scottish bus firm McGill’s has stepped up its investment in FlixBus, the inter-city coach operator it moved into partnership with in 2022.
McGill’s, owned by former Rangers directors James and Sandy Easdale, is to invest £7.5 million to bring more state-of-the-art long-distance coaches into its fleet. It follows a significant expansion of the partnership between the two companies in 2023, which saw an increase in routes and the expansion of cross-border services.
Can I pass on my pension when I die?
This article appears as part of the Money HQ newsletter series.
Many people only start thinking about inheritance when they’re writing their will.
Deciding who gets what, and how much, certainly focuses your mind. But there is real value, and tax-efficiency, in financial planning that considers retirement and inheritance as part of the same long-term, family financial plan.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here