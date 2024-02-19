The granddaughter of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán has been spotted hunting for the elusive Loch Ness Monster while on holiday in Scotland.
Frida Sofia Guzmán Muñoz is the daughter of Guzmán's eldest son Édgar Guzmán López, who was brutally murdered by rival cartel hitmen in a shopping centre carpark in the Mexican state of Sinaloa in 2008.
She is also the niece of Ovidio Guzmán and Joaquín Guzmán López, leaders of Los Chapitos faction of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel - an international crime syndicate believed to be one the biggest supplier of drugs to the USA - that ‘El Chapo’ founded.
Frida Sofia Guzmán has visited various locations in Scotland as part of her ongoing travels around Europe, which began with a visit to London in mid-January.
Photos uploaded to her social media profile showed her enjoying a whisky tasting experience at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh and enjoying the view of Edinburgh Castle from Castle Street.
READ MORE: Drug ballads and drams: How narcoculture made one Scotch whisky Mexico’s biggest seller
The teenager also headed to the Highlands to visit Loch Ness, sharing photos on social media of a Nessie-hunting boat trip she took on the famous loch.
'El Chapo' claimed in 2014 that he had killed between 2,000 and 3,000 people.
In 2019 he was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years after being found guilty of 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a federal court in New York.
The drug kingpin made headlines across the globe when he dramatically escaped from a Mexican jail through a tunnel in 2015. He was recaptured following a deadly firefight in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, in 2016 before being extradited to the US in 2017.
'El Chapo' is known for his fondness for Buchanan's Scotch Whisky, which is believed to have contributed to a surge in popularity for the tipple in Mexico.
Discarded bottles of 18-year-old blended whisky were reportedly found at each of the hideouts he used to evade capture following his escape from prison in 2015.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here