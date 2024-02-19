She is also the niece of Ovidio Guzmán and Joaquín Guzmán López, leaders of Los Chapitos faction of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel - an international crime syndicate believed to be one the biggest supplier of drugs to the USA - that ‘El Chapo’ founded.

Frida Sofia Guzmán has visited various locations in Scotland as part of her ongoing travels around Europe, which began with a visit to London in mid-January.

Photos uploaded to her social media profile showed her enjoying a whisky tasting experience at Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh and enjoying the view of Edinburgh Castle from Castle Street.

The teenager also headed to the Highlands to visit Loch Ness, sharing photos on social media of a Nessie-hunting boat trip she took on the famous loch.

'El Chapo' claimed in 2014 that he had killed between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

In 2019 he was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years after being found guilty of 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a federal court in New York.

The drug kingpin made headlines across the globe when he dramatically escaped from a Mexican jail through a tunnel in 2015. He was recaptured following a deadly firefight in the city of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, in 2016 before being extradited to the US in 2017.

'El Chapo' is known for his fondness for Buchanan's Scotch Whisky, which is believed to have contributed to a surge in popularity for the tipple in Mexico.

Discarded bottles of 18-year-old blended whisky were reportedly found at each of the hideouts he used to evade capture following his escape from prison in 2015.