Read on for a list of 12 restaurants across the city that are not just family friendly, but also offer special children's menus at fixed prices with something for everyone.

Mini Grill Steakhouse

244 Bath Street, city centre

What to expect: A highly rated steakhouse on the doorstep of the King’s Theatre and just a short walk from the city’s busiest shopping streets.

On the kids' menu: Fish fingers, chicken goujons, a mini burger or macaroni cheese all served with chips.

Price: £9.95

For adults: A selection of premium steak cuts alongside main dishes including Highland venison saddle with haggis bon bon or papilote of salmon.

Sapporo Teppanyaki

2-6 Ingram Street, Merchant City

What to expect: “Authentic Japanese food with a western twist”, food is cooked right in front of you at Sapporo Teppanyaki by skilled chefs whose skills are sure to keep young ones entertained.

On the kids' menu: Chicken or Salmon Teriyaki, yakisoba noodles, vegetable tempura or chicken karaage.

Price: £12 for One course and a soft drink

For adults: Meats, seafood and vegetarian options are cooked on the teppanyaki grill and served with egg fried rice, stir-fried vegetables and sautéed potatoes.

There are appetisers including chicken gyoza, hot chilli prawns and spring rolls with plenty of sushi too.

Turkiye Efes

97/99 Candleriggs, Merchant City

What to expect: A traditional Turkish restaurant with a relaxed vibe, with

On the kids' menu: Starters of falafel, Turkish borsk, halloumi or hummus with bread, followed by chicken shish, nuggets, wings or fish fingers with chips and a choice rice pudding or ice cream for pudding.

Price: £8.95

For adults: An extensive menu of Turkish fare like spicy ezme salad, Lamb Alinazik or spinach pide.

Celino’s

235 Dumbarton Road, Partick/620 Alexandra Parade, Dennistoun

What to expect: One of Glasgow’s best-known Italian restaurants has two branches in both the East and West of the city.

On the kids' menu: Starters such as cheesy garlic bread, minestrone, or mozzarella fritti and pasta and pizzas, beef burger or chicken for mains. Gelato to finish.

Price: Two courses for £8.95 or three for £9.95

For adults: All the usual suspects of antipasti, pizza, pasta, risotto or calzone.

Sloans

62 Argyll Arcade, city centre

What to expect: One of Glasgow’s oldest bars and restaurants, an institution in the heart of the city centre with a great outdoor space for when the sun is shining.

What's on the kids' menu: Tomato pasta, Macaroni Cheese, fish goujons, or burgers.

Price: All meals £8

For adults: Classic pub grub, but they’re famous for a ‘legendary’ mac ‘n’ cheese served with your choice of toppings like smoked haddock, pulled pork or beef chilli.

Cup

71 Renfield Street, city centre

What to expect: The perfect mid-afternoon treat for children and adults alike with three-tiered platters of sandwiches and cakes and a large selection of teas.

What’s on the kids' menu: The children’s menu afternoon tea offers ham or cheese sandwiches, waffles with Nutella and fresh fruit skewers and the chance to ‘design your own’ cupcake with sprinkles.

Price: Kids' afternoon teas are £12pp with other dishes priced individually

For adults: A grown-up version of the above with savouries including pesto chicken and rocket sandwiches and pork sausage rolls followed by scones and sweets.

Vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

Miller & Carter

47 Saint Vincent Street, city centre

What to expect: Naming their Under 12’s offering the ‘Young Guests’ menu rather than ‘kids’, Miller & Carter said: “There’s plenty on our Young Guests Menu that’ll make their authentic steakhouse experience in Glasgow just a little more fun.”

What's on the kids' menu: crispy calamari, nachos and prawn cocktail for starters with a decent selection of mains including salmon salad bowls, prime beef burgers or rump steak for a £2 supplement.

If you’re Young Guest has the appetite for three courses there’s banoffee pie, Belgian chocolate brownies or ice cream and cookies for pudding.

Price: Two courses for £11.95 or three courses for £14.95

For adults: Your preferred cut of steak served with onion loaf, balsamic-glazed tomato and seasoned fries.

Strip Joint

956 Argyle Street, Finnieston

What to expect: Kids are welcome at this laid-back Finnieston Bar until 9pm when accompanied by an adult. With an on-site record shop, it’s the perfect place to introduce them to some classic albums at an early age.

What's on the kids' menu: Little chefs are invited to make their own pizzas seven days a week at Strip Joint, choosing their favourite toppings and assembling tableside before they’re whisked away to the kitchen for baking.

Price: Pizzas start at £6 with other dishes individually priced

For adults: Hand-stretched, thin-based pizzas which are all close to the £10 mark or burgers, hotdogs and skinny fries.

La Lanterna

35 Hope Street, city centre

What to expect: Another of Glasgow’s best Italian restaurants hidden below the street level of Hope Street.

What’s on the kids' menu: Highlights include Lasagne Al Forno or Golden Fried chicken, but the kitchen is happy to adjust the portion sizes of many dishes from their standard a la carte menu to suit smaller appetites.

For adults: An extensive menu of Italian favourites from spinach and ricotta ravioli in sage and parmesan butter to Pollo Milanese with spaghetti Napoli.

Price: Three courses for £9.95

Mowgli Street Food

78 St Vincent Street, city centre

What to expect: The Indian street food chain’s city centre location is warm and welcoming with fairy lights and a few special tables with swinging seats.

What’s on the kids' menu: Kid-friendly portions of paneer and rice, butter chicken, temple dahl or house chicken curry.

A selection of ‘fancy fizztails too.

For adults: Yoghurt chat bombs, treacle tamarind fries or Himalayan cheese on toast followed by ‘street meats’ curries or potluck style tiffin boxes for one.

Price: From £3.95 to £6.50

Van Winkle

267 Gallowgate, East End

What to expect: Ideally located for a refuel after a day of wandering around the Barras Market, at Van Winkle you’ll find American-inspired dishes with bold BBQ flavours

What’s on the kids' menu: Burgers, chicken tenders, macaroni cheese or fish fingers.

Price: £5

For adults: Arrive hungry for a hearty menu of chicken and waffles, pulled pork sandwiches and wings.

For the chance to get your picture on the victory wall if you can tackle a huge ‘Buckin Hell’ burger with 18oz of steak burgers, bacon, onion rings and fries and more.

Salt and Vinegar

1044 Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands

What to expect: A laid back chippy in the centre of Shawlands with a cosy space for sit in meals.

What's on the kids' menu: Chicken, haddock goujons or sausages with chips and a choice of pastas.

Price: £4

For adults: Traditional chippy suppers, seafood dishes and pastas including lobster ravioli and king prawn linguine