A "key component" of the history of Scottish Highland Games has been unearthed in Devon following a nationwide search.
The silverware will travel almost the length of the UK to the Cabrach in Moray to return to its rightful home after a 100-year absence.
The Cabrach Trust, who reintroduced The Cabrach Picnic and Games in 2022 after a hiatus of 87 years, initiated the hunt for the lost silver Rose Bowl, which was traditionally awarded to the best-performing athlete at the event.
The prize was gifted to the community in 1926 by a Mr John Harper, a native of Upper Cabrach and a high-ranking officer in the Hong Kong police force. One Charles Taylor claimed the prize in its first year but lost it in 1927 before reclaiming the Rose Bowl in consecutive years to be awarded the bowl outright.
READ MORE: Search launched for artist to create 'vibrant works' for Scots town centre
Previous attempts to track down the Rose Bowl came close when noted Cabrach historian Michael Kidd, having undertaken a three-year search, located the Rose Bowl in Coventry in the possession of Mr Taylor’s eldest son Ron. Sadly, after coming so close, the Rose Bowl’s whereabouts became a mystery once again.
However, after a public plea for information in June last year, Adrian Taylor, son of Ron and now living in Devon, saw an online news article and an opportunity to return the silverware to home soil.
Jonathan Christie, CEO of The Cabrach Trust, said: “I could not believe it when I unsuspectingly answered the phone and found myself speaking with Adrian Taylor. We are beyond delighted to welcome the Rose Bowl back to its rightful home and are indebted to Adrian for recognising its significance to the Cabrach’s rich culture and history.
“Having committed to reintroducing The Cabrach Picnic and Games for people, near and far, to enjoy, we are so happy to have the Rose Bowl, traditionally the top prize in the 1920s, available as the grand prize for the best-performing competitor at the event.”
Adrian, 73, from Axminster in Devon, said: “I was having a clear-out of my house and came across the Rose Bowl, then Googled it to find out more, whereupon I found the news that The Cabrach Trust were seeking its safe return.
“My grandfather Charles Taylor was the last winner of the Rose Bowl – he was a brilliant athlete as well as a fine musician, being particularly talented in the bagpipes – and, though it’s been nice to have the silverware in the family for the past few decades, it is fitting that, with the return of The Cabrach Picnic and Games two years ago, it returns home.”
Charlie Murray, chair of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, said: “The Cabrach Rose Bowl represents a key component of the history of Scottish Highland Games. Silverware like this is steeped in the heritage of traditional Highland sport, and it is culturally very significant that such prizes remain as the reward for the finest athletes that grace our games.”
The Cabrach Picnic and Games was a staple of the Highland Games calendar and ran annually from 1877 to 1935. It has returned to growing popularity in the past two years, with around 500 people enjoying food and drink, Highland dancing, and family friendly have-a-go traditional Highland sports.
The Cabrach Trust resurrected the popular event as part of its efforts to regenerate the Cabrach and bring together the local and wider north-east community.
On the site of the Games, Inverharroch Farm, The Cabrach Trust’s development of The Cabrach Distillery and Heritage Centre is well underway.
The Cabrach Trust has plans to develop the surrounding site as a community learning, rural skills, and heritage hub. Last year, more than 2000 people visited the new all-abilities Cabrach Discovery Trail, which combines information on the natural landscape, habitats, and wildlife of the Cabrach, as well as opportunities to engage with nature through activities such bird watching in a custom-made nature hide on the banks of the River Deveron and pond-dipping in two new nature ponds.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here