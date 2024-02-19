A man has been charged in connection with the death of a cyclist who died following a collision with a van.

Scott Gillies was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Kirkintilloch on June 9 last year and a 63-year-old man was arrested.

He has now been charged following the crash on the A806, Initiative Road.

Police Scotland said a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal regarding the June 9 incident and the 63-year-old is expected to appear in court at a later date.

