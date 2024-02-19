“As Scotland’s busiest airport we see tens of thousands of people travel through every day, whether for business or leisure, and we offer a unique retail opportunity for them by providing choice and variety,” the airport said.

“Our campus is also home to 5,000 employees working across 100 different companies - so we're a great place to do business if you're seeking commercial opportunities.”

The airport web post continued: “We work with leading passenger lounges, retail and food and beverage operators to provide a strong international offering and market range.

“Our strategy of delivering sustainable growth through choice offers our passengers the best possible range and diverse selection of retail products, lounges and services.”

It added: “We have three distinct Scottish retail opportunities available from Q1 2025 in our international departure lounge.

"The competitive bid for these opportunities will be released in March 2024.

"The three opportunities are: Premium Scottish Gifting - 76 sqm sales area; Premium Scottish Fashion - 74 sqm sales area; and Scottish Souvenirs - 113 sqm sales area.”

Last month the airport told travellers Starbucks was to be taken over by Black Sheep Coffee.