Two men who died following a crash in Aberdeenshire have been named as Cameron Pearson from Aboyne and Asad Saghir, originally from Stockton-On-Tees.

The crash happened around 3pm on Saturday on South Deeside Road near Maryculter and involved a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Mr Pearson’s family provided the following statement: “Our beloved son, Cameron Pearson, sadly passed away on Saturday following a car accident.”

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Road Policing Sergeant Pete Henderson said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of Mr Pearson and Mr Saghir at this time.

"They have asked that their privacy be respected at this time and we will continue to support them as our enquiries progress.”