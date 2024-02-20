But lobbying records show that chiefs at Offshore Energy UK (OEUK), the trade body for the oil and gas sector, called an urgent meeting with Mr Yousaf and his then energy secretary Neil Gray, over comments made by the First Minister when he voiced his opposition to the Rosebank oil field development - causing friction between the SNP leader and the industry.

Oil and gas chiefs who held the lobbying meetings with Mr Yosuaf and Mr Gray have acknowledged that the Scottish Government is now starting to "recognise our energy transition must be done in collaboration with people, not done to them".

On September 27, after approval was given to the Rosebank oil field to be developed, Mr Yousaf said he was “disappointed” with the decision.

He added: “We recognise the significant contribution the oil and gas sector makes to Scotland.

“However, our future is not in unlimited oil and gas extraction. It is in accelerating our just transition to renewables. New oil and gas fields being approved risk the pace of that transition.

“In the face of a climate catastrophe, the UK Government have dropped their green pledges and committed to approving 100 new oil and gas licences. That isn't climate leadership. It is climate denial.

“Scotland will remain on the right side of history and demonstrate climate leadership.”

But lobbying records show that his comments caused friction between the First Minister and the oil and gas industry.

Records show that on October 23, Humza Yousaf met with OEUK CEO David Whitehouse and OEUK external relations director Jenny Stanning.

OEUK “requested the meeting following comments made by the First Minister regarding specific fossil fuel projects”, with the industry bosses pointing to the “negative impact that had on industry and workforce”.

The talks were called for a “discussion around how industry and government can partner to deliver a just transition”.

OEUK called in the First Minister to “reframe the energy debate in Scotland from what we just stop to what we must start”.

The organisation also appealed to Mr Yousaf “for recognition that we need to support both oil and gas and renewable energy as increasingly these are the same companies and people”.

OEUK also requested that the oil and gas and wider energy industry forms “part of the solution”, as well as a place on the Scottish Government’s new deal business group.

A similar meeting took place, over video, between OEUK and then SNP energy secretary Neil Gray.

Records also show that Mr Yousaf met with Mr Whitehouse at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen in September as part of a roundtable dinner with industry leaders, organised and hosted by True North (Scotland) Ltd.

At that meeting, Mr Whitehouse called for “collaboration and consensus to support the industries and workers whose skills are vital for building our energy future”.

According to records, Mr Whitehouse appealed for “recognition that the energy sector is integrated, operating both in traditional fossil fuels and in renewable energy”.

In January, Mr Yousaf met with members of OEUK at the organisation's Aberdeen headquarters, which OEUK claimed was an opportunity "to explain to the First Minister why policymakers need to choose a homegrown energy transition to benefit families across the UK, drive economic growth and build a low carbon future".

Mr Yousaf yesterday backed industry concerns over Labour’s proposed windfall tax on oil and gas giant.

A new energy profits levy for oil and gas production was introduced by the UK Government in 2022 after global energy prices shot up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Labour intends to extend the tax to 2029 if they form the next government, with the energy profits levy rising to 78%, saying it would raise £10.8 billion over five years to help pay for their green spending plans.

Speaking in Aberdeen yesterday, the First Minister claimed that “we support a windfall tax, but Labour’s plan… is plain wrong and will cost tens of thousands of jobs.

He said: “Once again the workers of the North East are being asked to pay the price because of Westminster’s economic and energy mismanagement.

“There is no justice in a transition that throws north-east workers on the scrap heap.

“The SNP will not let the north-east go the way that coal and mining towns went under Thatcher – that is exactly what Labour is threatening to do.”

Mr Whitehouse told The Herald that Mr Yousaf’s speech yesterday “began to recognise our energy transition must be done in collaboration with people, not done to them”.

He added: “As Scotland journeys to net zero, it’s essential we choose a homegrown transition that makes the most of our oil and gas heritage and builds genuine partnerships with our world-class firms and workforce.

“We need stable and pragmatic policies to attract private investment, renew confidence and bring stability to our sector so we can all take the exciting opportunities ahead.”