Taking first place is Greater London, with a huge total of 354 restaurants included in this years Michelin Guide, followed by Cornwall with 44.

Taking the number three spot and flying the flag for Scotland with 31 fine dining eateries recognised by Michelin is Edinburgh.

The city's five Michelin Star level restaurants are Timberyard, Heron, Condita, The Kitchin and Restaurant Martin Wishart.

Holding a Bib Gourmand status, awarded to restaurants that offer high quality cooking at value prices, are, tipo, Noto, The Scran & Scallie and the Bonnie Badger.

Analysis of the results has further shown that the most popular fine-dining cuisine in the UK is 'Modern British' which is served at 29% of restaurants (310) listed in the Michelin Guide.

This is closely followed by simply 'Modern Cuisine' served at 257 restaurants (24%).

Rachael Kiss from Alliance Online said: “With over 1000 UK restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide, Brits looking to treat themselves to a fine dining experience have plenty of options to choose from.

"However, those looking for quality cuisine for less will be pleased to know that the Michelin Guide recommends a number of budget-friendly restaurants through their Bib Gourmand Award."

Last month, Jo Radford from the Michelin starred Timberyard restaurant spoke with the Herald to reveal what it takes to achieve one of the culinary world's greatest honours.

He said: “It’s a very mysterious grading system.

“There’s no simple formula that you can bash out and know a star is guaranteed.

“At first, we were uncertain if we were what Michelin was looking for because in Scotland they do seem to favour a classic-leaning restaurant.

“But with the way things are going and questions surrounding sustainability and locality of produce, I do think that’s a box they're looking to check which put us in a better position to be noticed.”

Pictured: Sam Yorke Chef Patron of Heron in Leith (Image: Joshua Greenwood)

Leading the team at Heron in Leith, and known for being the youngest chef to bring a Michelin Star to Scotland at the age of just 25 is Sam Yorke.

Now 26 and having retained his star for another year he said: “The industry has changed so much in the past few years alone, never mind the last decade, so for now it’s just a really exciting time to be cooking, especially in Scotland.

“There’s some real forward thinking and a new generation of chefs coming through.

“It’s great to see the impact that’s having on the food that’s being produced.”

In Glasgow, both Cail Bruich and Unalome by Graeme Cheevers hold Michelin Stars, while Ka Pao and Celentano's have been awarded the Bib Gourmand.

The only restaurants in Scotland to hold two Michelin Stars are Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at the Gleneagles hotel and the Glenturret Lalique at the Glenturret Distillery.

Find the full list of 11 Michelin Star restaurants in Scotland here.