A “quintessential village inn” is being sold by the couple who have “lovingly” owned and operated it for 14 years, with offers over £725,000 sought.
The Allanton Inn, on Main Street in the Berwickshire village, is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald, which declared the seven-bedroom property had an “excellent level of profitability”.
The property agent said: “The Allanton Inn is a quintessential village inn, boasting a modern fit-out within its seven high-quality letting bedrooms, whilst keeping its traditional feel and nature of a historic coaching inn in the lounge bar and restaurant.”
It described Allanton as a “charming conservation village, close to the town of Duns…within the beautiful rolling countryside of the Scottish Borders, a historic region dotted with stately homes, castle and battlefields”.
Allanton Inn owners William and Katrina Reynolds said: “We are proud to be a family-run business, doing what we love doing and always have done, meeting visitors, serving guests and making people happy. We were honoured to receive industry awards recognising our efforts in promoting the South of Scotland and our fabulous hard-working team.”
Graham + Sibbald said: “The sellers, William and Katrina Reynolds, have lovingly owned and operated the Allanton Inn for over 14 years and during their time have extensively refurbished and modernised the inn to an exceptional standard.
“The restaurant has an excellent reputation and is renowned for supporting local suppliers and showcasing local produce, securing the Allanton Inn a Scottish Thistle Award...[for] 2023 as well as many industry accolades over the years.”
It added: “In the recent years, William and Katrina Reynolds have upgraded the garden to the rear, which now boasts an attractive beer garden with al-fresco dining, as well as its own cocktail bar and outdoor pizza oven. During the summer months, as expected, the garden is bustling with activity.”
Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The Allanton Inn provides a level of quality, and has a renowned reputation, reflected in the recent awards and the excellent level of profitability. This well-established business is ideal for experienced operators, say expanding their portfolio, and for first-time buyers to the trade.”
