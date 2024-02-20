Greenstar Serviced Apartments, next to Abertay University in the city centre, is being marketed by Christie & Co.

The property agent said: “Forming the upper floors of the listed Mercantile Building, the property features six apartments with a total of 11 bedrooms which can cater for up to 34 guests.

“The current owners developed the scheme and have traded the business since pre-Covid and now wish to sell to continue alternative pursuits. Each apartment has been developed to a very high standard, and include eco-friendly HHR SMART heaters.”

Gary Witham, hotel director at Christie & Co, said: “This is a great city centre scheme with a real focus on sustainable issues. In light of the current debate over short-let legislation, there is a real appeal to having commercial planning consent (Class 7). This is a low maintenance scheme to manage which would work extremely well as a standalone investment or to add to a wider portfolio.”

Christie & Co said: “Located next to Abertay University, the serviced apartments are just a short walk from the McManus Gallery, Overgate Shopping Centre and the acclaimed waterfront development. Dundee is well connected by the A90 to Perth and across the impressive Tay Bridge to Monifieth and Carnoustie.”