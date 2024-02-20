The park is accessed via a half-mile private road. A reception building is sited at the entrance of the park and several walking paths over the property give guests the option to enjoy the beautiful Scottish countryside and "see an abundance of wildlife ranging from deer and otters to owls".

READ MORE: B&B with bunks on famous Scottish tourist route put up for sale

Mr Fraser said: "The site has the potential to be developed further, initial inquiries have been positive with regards to adding an owner’s house in the field at the left of the entrance.

"The opportunity is a new development of high-quality, sustainable, eco lodge-style detached houses."

READ MORE: Top Scottish postcodes for £1m-plus house sales

He added: "The park comprises 23 luxury detached lodge-style houses of a very high standard. There are 20 two-bedroom lodges which are 89 sqm and three four-bedroom homes which extend to 133 sqm.

"This outstanding opportunity is set in over 17 acres of tranquil and picturesque surroundings."

READ MORE: Homes in landmark former hospital to be put on market for sale

The agent continued: "Each property is designed using a timber frame kit, which sits on concrete foundations with special design options.

"Please note that work is still ongoing, the site is over 90% complete externally with plots 1-6 habitable, a full schedule of work remaining will be made available to interested parties. This has advantages for new owners in that they can complete to their own specifications.



"Informal inquiries have also been made to extend the park with 20-30 modular units for two to three-person occupancy."

Business Partnership said the freehold is available at a guide price of £3.5 million.