A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire.
Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital earlier this month after what is alleged to have been a sustained assault at a house in Largs.
It's believed he was returned to his home in Saltcoats after being detained against his will in a house in Largs, with alleged videos of the attack circulating on Snapchat.
A neighbour told the Ardrossan & Saltcoats Herald: "No one I've talked to heard anything. It is absolutely horrible.
"I don't think any of the neighbours knew Alan well. He kept himself to himself, but would always say hello to you in the street.
"He was quiet and a nice enough neighbour. He came to our door to see if we could help when his phone went down recently."
Police Scotland said: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Alan Lawson (36) from Saltcoats. Mr Lawson died in hospital on Tuesday, 6 February, 2024 following an assault at a property on Alexander Avenue, Largs, over the weekend of Saturday, 3 February, 2024.
"The 29-year-old man is due at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 20 February 2024 and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
