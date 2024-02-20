A new vinyl pressing plant in Glasgow described as the “missing piece of the jigsaw” by Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr has opened a crowdfund campaign.
Rockvinyl is bidding to raise £1.75 million for the development of a 7,000 square feet plant in Dalmarnock.
The company which counts the man who helped broker the deal to save Celtic in the 1990s among its investors has launched the crowdfunding drive to support its construction costs.
READ MORE: Music heavyweights back Glasgow vinyl pressing plant
The business is led by managing director and shareholder David Brady, a former graphic designer and print specialist.
He is joined by an experienced board of non-executive directors and investors including Mark Mackie, chief executive of concert promoter Regular Music, and Mark Wilson, former manager of renowned Scottish bands Orange Juice, Trashcan Sinatras and The Bluebells.
READ MORE: Vinyl: Why Scotland's retro revolution isn't music industry spin
Investors also include financier David Low, who helped Fergus McCann take control of Celtic in 1994 and owns the Arlington bar in Glasgow, Peter McGowan and medical academic Denis Kinane.
The start-up, which is scheduled to open for business in this spring is looking to involve vinyl record aficionados and the investing public in the public share issue, with shares priced at £5 each, from today.
READ MORE: Music industry veteran joins vinyl team
Mr Brady said: “We are extremely excited to announce our Rockvinyl Crowdfunder and to begin pressing vinyl in our Glasgow pressing plant later this year ... 2023 was an incredible year for vinyl record sales, with the growing global demand showing little sign of letting up.”
Mr Kerr is among those in the industry to support the move. He said: “People know that for the last 30, 40 years Glasgow has produced some amazing music, some amazing labels, amazing bands, venues and events but finally Glasgow, is going to have its own vinyl pressing plant. Rockvinyl is the missing piece of the jigsaw.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here