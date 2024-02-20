The company which counts the man who helped broker the deal to save Celtic in the 1990s among its investors has launched the crowdfunding drive to support its construction costs.

READ MORE: Music heavyweights back Glasgow vinyl pressing plant

The business is led by managing director and shareholder David Brady, a former graphic designer and print specialist.

He is joined by an experienced board of non-executive directors and investors including Mark Mackie, chief executive of concert promoter Regular Music, and Mark Wilson, former manager of renowned Scottish bands Orange Juice, Trashcan Sinatras and The Bluebells.

READ MORE: Vinyl: Why Scotland's retro revolution isn't music industry spin

Investors also include financier David Low, who helped Fergus McCann take control of Celtic in 1994 and owns the Arlington bar in Glasgow, Peter McGowan and medical academic Denis Kinane.

The start-up, which is scheduled to open for business in this spring is looking to involve vinyl record aficionados and the investing public in the public share issue, with shares priced at £5 each, from today.

READ MORE: Music industry veteran joins vinyl team

Mr Brady said: “We are extremely excited to announce our Rockvinyl Crowdfunder and to begin pressing vinyl in our Glasgow pressing plant later this year ... 2023 was an incredible year for vinyl record sales, with the growing global demand showing little sign of letting up.”

Mr Kerr is among those in the industry to support the move. He said: “People know that for the last 30, 40 years Glasgow has produced some amazing music, some amazing labels, amazing bands, venues and events but finally Glasgow, is going to have its own vinyl pressing plant. Rockvinyl is the missing piece of the jigsaw.”