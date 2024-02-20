A leading Scotch whisky distillery has today unveiled a new look for its single malt range following a “carefully considered rebrand”.
The ‘rejuvenated’ logo and packaging for The GlenAllachie has been developed by Scottish design agency Threebrand and is said to “represent the brand’s evolution” from when the first-ever core range was brought to market in 2018.
The revamped GlenAllachie Core Collection (10, 12, 15 and 18-year-old products) will be stocked in specialist retail outlets worldwide from today, while the newly packaged 30-year-old will be released next month.
Marketing director Colette Savage said: “With an acceleration in demand for The GlenAllachie worldwide, the transformation was necessary to elevate brand credibility and strengthen its visual appeal on a global scale.
“A key stipulation of the project was to ensure we performed a rejuvenation rather than an overhaul.
“Indeed, the iconic bottle and core range colours are integral to The GlenAllachie’s brand identity and have been retained.
“The visual progression will aid in shaping the future of the brand as a heavy hitter in the Speyside single malt space.”
The slanted design elements of the packaging have been inspired by the unique shape of the distillery’s gable end and the brand’s ‘upward trajectory’.
Having exclusively worked with UK-based suppliers for all its packaging supplies to reduce its carbon footprint, materials used include sustainably sourced uncoated paper stock, black and gold foils, and a bespoke embossed bottle.
Managing director at Three brand, Gary Fortune-Smith said: “This was a carefully considered rebrand journey.
“The GlenAllachie has a fiercely loyal consumer base, who are not to be lost in the process, whilst the brand strives to reach new ‘whisky explorers’ by better visually reflecting the superb quality of their liquids.
“We aimed to strengthen the brand story; the positivity and progress of the ‘angle’ reflects their continual strive for excellence and is also a direct nod back to the brand home.
“We worked closely with the GlenAllachie team to gain real insights and understanding, which has led to an outcome we’re all very proud of.”
The update coincides with renewed brand messaging for GlenAllachie, underpinned by the tagline ‘whisky in good hands’, in a nod to a team which is spearheaded by master distiller Billy Walker.
Fans of the award-winning single malt ranges have been assured that despite a new look, its whisky will remain unchanged the core offering continuing to include the 10, 12, 15 and 18-year-old bottlings.
In order to streamline the portfolio, the various limited edition series will now all fall under one umbrella range, The Wood Collection, with the first additions due to be unveiled next month.
