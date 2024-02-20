A popular city restaurant has been sold after around 12 weeks on the market.
Cornerstone Business Agents said the premises sit in a “culinary hotspot” in the Scottish capital, with the eatery taken over by an established operator.
Previous owner Aurora said the restaurant had a record month as it closed on January 1, after being overwhelmed by support when it announced the move in November.
Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone, said: “We are delighted to secure a new operator for the highly acclaimed Aurora Restaurant in Leith
“The deal will see an exciting and established Edinburgh restaurant take over the premises and further secure the area as a culinary hotspot in the capital.
“The Little Chartroom, Heron, Tom Kitchin and Martin Wishart are all within a short radius.”
Aurora posted on Facebook: “And it's a wrap! Thank you everyone for making us go out with a bang - this has been the busiest month on record for us and we are grateful to have been able to see many of our regular customers in the last few weeks.
“Thanks for supporting us for the last seven years.”
