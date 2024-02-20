Previous owner Aurora said the restaurant had a record month as it closed on January 1, after being overwhelmed by support when it announced the move in November.

Barry McNeil, of Cornerstone, said: “We are delighted to secure a new operator for the highly acclaimed Aurora Restaurant in Leith



“The deal will see an exciting and established Edinburgh restaurant take over the premises and further secure the area as a culinary hotspot in the capital.

“The Little Chartroom, Heron, Tom Kitchin and Martin Wishart are all within a short radius.”

Aurora posted on Facebook: “And it's a wrap! Thank you everyone for making us go out with a bang - this has been the busiest month on record for us and we are grateful to have been able to see many of our regular customers in the last few weeks.

“Thanks for supporting us for the last seven years.”

Major Scottish venue 'comes full circle' with record revenue and profit

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) has "come full circle" since the onset of the pandemic to report record revenues and profits in 2023.

The venue, which recently hosted the three-week Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, generated revenues of £12.8 million during the year to the end of December, up from £11.8m in 2022. Meanwhile, profits more than trebled from £699,000 to £2.6m.

Glasgow vinyl pressing plant Rockvinyl in crowdfunder

A new vinyl pressing plant in Glasgow described as the “missing piece of the jigsaw” by Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr has today opened a crowdfund campaign.

Rockvinyl is bidding to raise £1.75 million for the development of a 7,000 square feet plant in Dalmarnock. The company which counts the man who helped broker the deal to save Celtic in the 1990s among its investors has launched the crowdfunding drive to support its construction costs.