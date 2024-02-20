It will call for Hamas "to release and return all hostages and for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, which means an immediate stop to the fighting and a ceasefire that lasts and is observed by all sides."

Their amendment goes on to say that Israel "cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence and that Israelis have the right to the assurance that the horror of 7th October cannot happen again."

The SNP motion explicitly calls “for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel,” without the caveats suggested by Labour.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Our amendment calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, in line with our allies. We need the hostages released and returned. We need the fighting to stop now. We need a massive humanitarian aid programme for Gaza. And any military action in Rafah cannot go ahead.

“There needs to be an end to violence on all sides. Israelis have the right to the security that the horror of October 7 cannot happen again.

“We want the fighting to stop now. We also have to be clear on how we prevent the violence starting up again. There will be no lasting peace without a diplomatic process that delivers a two-state solution, with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.”

Labour has so far refused to back calls for an “immediate” ceasefire, instead calling for a “sustainable” ceasefire.

Over the weekend, Sir Keir Starmer told the Scottish Labour Conference that the fighting between Israel and Hamas “must stop now.”

His speech came after party members at the annual gathering in Glasgow backed a motion demanding an immediate ceasefire.

When the SNP called a similar vote back in November, 56 Labour MPs defied Sir Keir.

Earlier in the day, the Westminster leader Stephen Flynn urged MPs to “vote with your conscience for an immediate ceasefire."

In a letter to all members of the Commons, he wrote: "No one is pretending this is a simple situation, or that one vote will magically result in a ceasefire overnight – but a ceasefire is more likely to happen if the UK parliament and government join international pressure, than if they fail."

He added: "I’m sure you will agree, this is a defining vote for any MP. I am therefore urging each and every one of you to vote with your conscience for an immediate ceasefire.

"I hope Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will find the courage to change their position and do the only right thing but, if they won’t, it falls to us, MPs of all parties, to show we demand a ceasefire now."

More to follow...