IT has endured a tumultuous time since the surge in interest rates caused havoc in the housing market.
But perhaps there are signs that Scottish housebuilder Springfield Properties is putting the worst behind it.
The Elgin-based company was forced to react decisively in September as the housing market was continuing to unravel on the back of rising interest rates. Through successive rate rises by the Bank of England in response to surging inflation, the cost of buying a home had gradually become more expensive - both for those trying to get on to the housing ladder and those who previously had mortgages fixed at much lower rates of interest.
As demand for homes contracted, Springfield suspended dividend payments and began to sell off swathes of land to ease the pressure on its balance sheet. The company announced its latest land sale on Monday, lifting the total amount it has raised from disposals to £18 million since it embarked on the strategy in October.
But while it has been crucial for the firm to reduce its debt, recent signs that confidence was beginning to return to the housing market have been just as significant.
Springfield will not have been pleased to report an 80% fall in interim pre-tax profits to £1.2m for the six months to November 30 today. But it will certainly have provided some relief to the firm that private housing reservation rates have shown “initial signs of recovery with a return in homebuyer confidence” since the start of the calendar year.
Speaking to The Herald today, chief executive Innes Smith was certainly not getting carried away with this nascent recovery, but he did express cautious optimism over the outlook.
He was equally hopeful of securing further land sales, which should help Springfield achieve its target of reducing net debt to £40m by the end of 2025.
“Sales have picked up January, February, which is a good signal, and that has been echoed by all housebuilders across the market,” he said. “[There are] reasons to be positive, although you have got to be cautious at the same time.”
UP Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group has seen full-year earnings rise to more than $1 billion (£794 million) for the first time in its history thanks to booming travel demand.
DOWN The FTSE-100 index at 2:45pm was down 13.61 at 7,714.89.
