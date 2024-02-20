Alex Salmond was today back to speak in the Commons for the first time since losing his seat as a SNP MP in 2017.
The former First Minister, who now leads Alba, was appearing before the Commons Scottish Affairs to give evidence to their inquiry on relations between the Scottish and UK Government over the 25 years of devolution.
As he revealed to the Herald on Sunday at the weekend, he told MPs his best working relationship was with David Cameron's government in the lead up to the independence referendum in 2014. In contrast his worst was with Tony Blair's while the relationship improved when Gordon Brown succeeded Mr Blair as Prime Minister.
Here are five key moments from the committee hearing today.
1. Bitter exchanges with Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross.
During questions, Mr Ross pressed Mr Salmond on the record of the SNP governments under his leadership asking him about the delivery of two ferries being built in Port Glasgow, on pupils's education performance and on drugs deaths.
Mr Salmond defended his record on education and said the issue of drugs deaths was appalling.
But he took issue with Mr Ross over ferries noting he had not been FM when the contracts were signed or the Ferguson's yard nationalised.
"I mean, you know, it's people like me who are looking back over the last 20 years who can get their dates mixed up. You're meant to be on the spot and on the ball. Two parliaments have been quite exhausting going back and forth."
Mr Ross retorted: "Well fortunately you don't have that problem any more since you're not sitting in either."
2. On Nicola Sturgeon and her chief of staff Liz Lloyd.
Labour MP Michael Shanks brought the discussion around to how he would have led the Scottish Government during Covid if he had been First Minister.
Mr Salmond replied: "I would not have let that person anywhere near being a senior advisor. The person you are talking about is Liz Lloyd.
"It struck me as one of the most revealing thing I saw in [her evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry] is amid all the missing Whatsapp messages one message which somehow managed to be miraculously saved was the one that referred to Boris Johnson as '*** clown'."
3. No policy of deletion when he was First Minister
Mr Shanks pressed Mr Salmond on his government's policy of information retention following the revelations over deleted Whatspps by his successor.
Mr Salmond said: "Well, there was no policy for deletion as I've already told you, and I was surprised to hear John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon say that there was or they had been advised.
"And who knows maybe a civil servant did say that, not to my knowledge. There was certainly no policy in my administration for deletion of messages on the basis that we heard during the Covid inquiry.
"I myself did not use in formal messaging at all because I felt I had a private office and that was what I should do. I felt the best form of communication and in terms of inter governmental relations...was on the phone or in person, which is why I wanted to re establish the the JMC committees because I thought you could get enormous amount more done in a room, talking to people and explaining your concerns and you would and sending endless cross letters or memos to each other."
4. Mr Salmond has questioned why the Foreign Office is “so petrified” by meetings between First Minister Humza Yousaf and foreign leaders.
In one of his first acts as Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron wrote to the Scottish Government to rebuke the current First Minister after meetings – including with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – without an official from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) present.
But asked about the issues between the two Governments in the past year, Mr Salmond said: “Why we’ve got to this situation where the Foreign Office are so petrified of what Humza Yousaf might say to the Prime Minister of Iceland, I have got absolutely no idea.”
He added: “It is a self defeating business … you can’t stop Humza Yousaf believing what he does about Gaza, if indeed he was discussing Gaza, as opposed to climate change.”
5. Tony Blair disinterest
Mr Salmond said that during the six or seven weeks when he was FM and Tony Blair PM the two men never spoke.
"It was six, seven weeks when I co-existed with Prime Minister Blair...he didn't speak to me at all. I didn't have a single conversation with them over that period of time. And I actually believe and I'll substantiate this.. that the the key reason for the breakdown of the inter governmental committees was the attitude of the then Prime Minister. I think he was totally disinterested in the mechanics of devolution."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article