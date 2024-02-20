Drone shots reveal the hidden plot in the centre of the Scottish capital where a new concert hall will be built.
Sir Robert McAlpine (SRM) began work this time last year managing the deconstruction a 1960s annexe of the Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters.
It clears the way for the first UK concert hall to be designed by David Chipperfield Architects and world-renowned acousticians Nagata Acoustics and opens up this previously screened-off city centre site to the public for the first time in 250 years.
The narrow footprint will house the 1,000-seater venue that will be a “transformational new home for Scottish Chamber Orchestra, an iconic new venue for Edinburgh International Festival and a gift to music lovers and performers of all genres”.
The Dunard Centre is being funded through substantial philanthropic donations, including the support of Dunard Fund.
It is underpinned by £25 million support from the Scottish and UK governments and the City of Edinburgh Council, as part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.
The Dunard Centre takes inspiration from the surrounding sandstone heritage buildings. IMPACT Scotland the hallways "wrap around the inner auditorium and form part of the acoustic volume, delivering clear, rich sound for performers and audience alike".
