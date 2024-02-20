Sir Keir Starmer could still face a rebellion from his own MPs, despite backing calls call for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza.
The Labour amendment to the SNP’s motion marks a significant shift for the party, but may not be called after the Conservatives tabled their own amendment.
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will likely only pick one, and will, by convention, opt for the government’s.
Even though he now supports calls for an immediate ceasefire Sir Keir is opposed to the SNP motion because it accuses Israel of “the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”
However, the UK Government amendment only “supports moves towards a permanent sustainable ceasefire.”
If the Labour amendment does not get called then othe only ways MPs can vote for a motion supporting an immeidate ceasefire is to vote for the SNP’s.
However, according to reports, Sir Keir will order his MPs to abstain on the SNP’s motion.
This will likely trigger a backbench rebellion.
He could also lose members of his frontbench team. Anyone on the payroll defying his orders will have to either resign or be sacked.
When the SNP called a similar vote back in November, 56 Labour MPs, including ten shadow ministers and parliamentary aides broke the whip.
This could be particularly tricky for the party’s two Scottish MPs. Over the weekend, delegates at Scottish Labour Conference voted for a motion backing an immediate ceasefire. Not voting for one in the Commons could cause some difficulties.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said it would be wrong for Sir Keir not to support the SNP’s motion.
Taking to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, he said: “If Keir Starmer votes against the SNP motion for an immediate ceasefire because we are rightly calling out the collective punishment of the people of Gaza, he will not be forgiven.
“How many children have to die for Labour to do the right thing and support an immediate ceasefire?”
If Keir Starmer votes against the SNP motion for an immediate ceasefire because we are rightly calling out the collective punishment of the people of Gaza, he will not be forgiven.— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 20, 2024
How many children have to die for Labour to do the right thing and support an immediate ceasefire. https://t.co/vyR8IJ3hOr
Earlier in the day, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn sent a letter to all MPs urging them to “vote with your conscience for an immediate ceasefire."
He wrote: "No one is pretending this is a simple situation, or that one vote will magically result in a ceasefire overnight – but a ceasefire is more likely to happen if the UK parliament and government join international pressure, than if they fail."
Responding, Mr Murray said Mr Flynn and his party were playing politics.
He wrote: "I fully appreciate the politics of the SNP having a sole focus on the Labour Party with your motion and debate but, as you know, it’s incumbent on those proposing motion to seek support from the whole House.
"On a matter of such importance, we must do all that we can in order for the House of Commons to speak with one voice."
The Edinburgh South MP said Labour's motion "seeks the same immediate humanitarian ceasefire but broadens the proposition by outlining not just a much more wide ranging position than the SNP motion but gives a plan for how to get to the peace we all crave."
Mr Murray added that for a ceasefire to hold, “all parties must comply with its terms” and that “one sided demands that do not recognise the need to ensure that an attack like October 7th cannot happen again or do not condemn Hamas terrorism will not succeed.”
“Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence,” he added.
