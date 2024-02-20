The owners of a waterfront bar and restaurant have this week announced the 'difficult decision' to close with immediate effect.
The Boat Brae is a family run business in Newport-On-Tay, which has established itself as a 'a fun, local hub' since first opening in 2019.
In a joint statement released on Social Media last night, owners Alan, Moira and Fiona Beaton explained that the aftermath of an 'extensive' fire on site in 2022 was partly responsible for their decision to close for good, despite 'some great successes'.
They said: "Since opening our doors in July 2019, we have seen some great successes and created some wonderful dining experiences.
"These unfortunately, however, were accompanied by a global pandemic and a subsequent economic downturn.
"While consumer habits have changed, the costs of goods and overheads have increased.
"All of this, in combination with challenges posed by local infrastructure and the aftermath of an extensive fire have led us to make this difficult decision."
As a result of the sudden closure, all future bookings for the Boat Brae have been cancelled with immediate effect.
The team has, however, reassured customers who hold valid gift vouchers that they will be refunded and that staff will be paid all monies due.
"Regarding any valid gift vouchers, the original purchaser of the voucher will be contacted within 21 days via the email provided at the point of purchase with information on how to claim back the voucher amount."
Going on to share their appreciation for both staff members and regulars over the years, the owners continued: "We would like to sincerely thank the staff who, over the years, have shown their dedication and hard work at Boat Brae.
"Everybody played a part in making it the success it was, and we are sure the current team will be sorely missed.
"We wish them all the best in their future careers.
"We would like to thank the numerous guests who showed such appreciation for the food, location and team – in particular we would like to thank our regulars, who loyally visited us, making it become a fun, local hub."
The Herald previously reported that the gastropub had been chosen by Tennent's brewery as one of Scotland's top 15 'pubs with a view', alongside the likes of the Royal Mile Tavern in Edinburgh and the Douglas Hotel in Arran.
