Linn highlighted the impact made by the launch of its range-topping loudspeaker, 360, and the “consistent success” of flagship digital streamer, the Klimax DSM.

It also underlined “resilient” demand across key markets and product ranges, as well as the “enduring success” of the Sondek LP 12 across the world. Last year saw Linn collaborate with former Apple designer Sir Jony Ive’s LoveForm collective to create a 50th anniversary limited edition turntable, the Sondek LP 12-50. Linn said the product launch attracted the biggest press reaction of its history.

Linn noted that it invested a further £3.1m in research and development over the year to improve and expand the manufacture of its hi-fi systems at its factory to the south of Glasgow.

Chief executive Gilad Tiefenbrun said: “Our 50th anniversary year was everything we had hoped for. Our new, flagship 360 loudspeakers received a fantastic response from the market and will form a core part of our product range for years to come.

“In addition, our collaboration with Sir Jony Ive and his LoveFrom design collective garnered a huge amount of interest and publicity for Linn around the world. We continued to make significant investments into our Glasgow-based factory, ensuring Linn remains at the forefront of R&D in the audio industry, as well as a great place to work.”