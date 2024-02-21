A pub and owner’s flat in a historic Scottish city have been brought to market for sale.
Drysdale and Company are handling the sale of the Empire Bar, described as "an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-established wet-led business".
It said it has "a good catchment area in central Bannockburn", a short distance from the centre of Stirling.
The agent said: "A traditional bar area is provided at ground floor with a large central counter and rear gantry.
"A selection of fixed and moveable seating is available throughout and the room benefits from an open wood-burning stove.”
The agent added: "A separate pool room is provided to the rear of the public bar, along with toilets. Outside seating is provided along with a large storage garage.
"Access to the flat is taken from the rear of the property through a single door and internal stairway."
It said: "The flat includes a kitchen, lounge, three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom.”
The Empire Bar sale presents a good opportunity in a historic area of Bannockburn, near where King Robert the Bruce defeated the larger English army in 1314.
Drysdale said the pub and flat are available at an asking price of £235,000.
