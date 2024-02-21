It said it has "a good catchment area in central Bannockburn", a short distance from the centre of Stirling.

READ MORE: Scottish bar and restaurant closes suddenly

The agent said: "A traditional bar area is provided at ground floor with a large central counter and rear gantry.

The traditional bar area has a large counter and rear gantry (Image: Drysdale and Company)

"A selection of fixed and moveable seating is available throughout and the room benefits from an open wood-burning stove.”

READ MORE: Village inn owned by couple for 14 years for sale

The agent added: "A separate pool room is provided to the rear of the public bar, along with toilets. Outside seating is provided along with a large storage garage.

"Access to the flat is taken from the rear of the property through a single door and internal stairway."

READ MORE: Acclaimed fine dining restaurant in 'culinary hotspot' sold

It said: "The flat includes a kitchen, lounge, three good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom.”

The Empire Bar sale presents a good opportunity in a historic area of Bannockburn, near where King Robert the Bruce defeated the larger English army in 1314.

Drysdale said the pub and flat are available at an asking price of £235,000.