The defence giant also showed an order book of £58bn, up £9.1bn on the year before.

HMS Cardiff is part of a £4.2bn contract to build five Royal Navy warships on the Clyde at the company's Govan and Scotstoun shipyards.

BAE Systems said that in 2023 in Scotland it "cut steel on HMS Birmingham and completed all major units of the second vessel, HMS Cardiff, which will enter the water for the first time in 2024 and continued work on the other two ships already in build (HMS Glasgow, HMS Belfast)".

The firm said it "continued to invest in people and facilities, including starting construction of a new ship build hall in Govan and a new Applied Shipbuilding Academy in Scotstoun, which will provide training for almost 4,500 employees when it opens later this year".

The two halves of HMS Cardiff in the process of being joined together (Image: BAE Systems)

It recruited around 800 people, with plans to recruit hundreds more this year, and provided maintenance and support to the RAF’s Typhoon fleet at RAF Lossiemouth as it conducts vital operational activity.

The company employs almost 4,300 people across Scotland, including at its Naval Ships business in Glasgow, manufacturing facilities at Hillend, regional aircraft operations in Prestwick and at RAF Lossiemouth.

It added: "BAE Systems’ advanced manufacturing programmes, including the construction of eight Type 26 frigates in Glasgow, support a vibrant supply chain in Scotland and are driving recruitment for hundreds of roles in Scotland."

Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems chief executive, said: "We’ve delivered a strong operational and financial performance in 2023 and I’m extremely proud of the way our people have delivered cutting-edge equipment and services to our customers, working together with partners across our supply chain.

"Our performance, combined with our global footprint and record order intake, means we’re well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years. We’ll keep driving the business forward, investing in new technologies, facilities and our people. This will help us deliver on our order backlog and help ensure our government customers stay ahead in an uncertain world, whilst delivering increased value to our shareholders and the communities where we operate."

Shares in BAE Systems were down 3% at midday.

