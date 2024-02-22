Martin Boyce: Before Behind Between Above Below
2 March-9 June. Entry free. Fruitmarket Gallery, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.
Artist Martin Boyce reworks and references the textures and forms of the built environment to create sculptures that that often form poetic landscapes that merge interior and exterior spaces. Boyce won the Turner Prize back in 2011 and since 2018 has been professor of sculpture at HFBK Hamburg, he was also one of the first artists to show in the Fruitmarket’s Visions for the Future strand of programming for Scottish artists in 1999.
https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/event/martin-boyce-exhibition-preview/
Prescient Nature
24 February-2 March. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
Artist Philip Braham’s latest exhibition showcases a selection of hyperreal landscapes. Braham’s work uses crisp, detailed paintings to capture vivid landscapes. Prescient Nature reflects on current affairs and an expectation of nature being able to foretell events before they take place, using landscape as a metaphor for human condition.
http://scottish-gallery.co.uk/whats-on/prescient-nature/overview/
Kavitha Kumar Art Exhibition
24 February-1 Match. Entry free. Six Foot Gallery, Pentagon Business Centre, Washington Street, Glasgow, G3 8AZ.
Kavitha Kumar’s artworks merge Scottish architecture and landscapes with the finesse of Indian art forms like mandala and henna art. In this latest exhibition, discover a collection of colourful and intricate artworks that resonate with a diverse cultural harmony.
http://sixfootgallery.co.uk/
‘U Scantu’: A Disorderly Tale
1 March-19 May. Entry free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, EH7 5AA.
Sicilian artist Elisa Giardina Papa is showcasing her first solo presentation in the UK. For this show, she brings together ceramic sculptures and a large-scale video installation to explore the Sicilian myth of the “donne di fora” who was considered to be a magical healer.
https://www.collective-edinburgh.art/programme/u-scantu-a-disorderly-tale-elisa-giardina-papa
The Artist’s Garden
24 February-17 March. Entry free. The Academicians’ Gallery, Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.
Famed artist Claude Monet once said “my garden is my most beautiful masterpiece” and this exhibition at the Academician’s Gallery proves that point, showcasing works that celebrate the infinite inspiration that can be found in the artist’s garden, revelling in the range of natural subjects to be found just beyond the artist’s door step.
https://www.royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions/278-the-artists-garden/overview/
Reflecting an Industrial Past
24 February-24 March. Entry free. Cafe Bar Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, FK9 4LA.
Discover a small selection of works from an archive of pictures taken by Dunblane photographer Tom Astbury between 1979 and 1983. At the time, Astbury was working with Falkirk Council’s Museum Service, photographing local traditional industries and you can see some of those shots on display.
https://photo-networks.scot/listing/reflecting-an-industrial-past-3/
The Bread Boy of Herculaneum
24 February-3 March. Entry free. Dunoon Burgh Hall, 2 Argyll Street, Dunoon, PA23 7HH.
This visual anthropology and mixed practice project explores the cultures of the global planetary crisis, addressing histories, the contemporary and the future. The exhibition is accompanied by talks about food security, community ownership of renewable energy and a host of other topics making it educational and entertaining.
https://www.dunoonburghhall.org.uk/
Shaping the Contemporary: Macedonian Video Art since 1984 24
February-29 March. Entry free. Online exhibition.
Curated by Dr Jon Blackwood, the exhibition features work from Dragan Abjanic, Iskra Dimitrova, Nora Stojanovikj, Vana Urosevic, Elena Chemerska and Ivana Mirchevska. It uncovers some rare video materials from North Macedonia that feed into research around early video art.
https://rewind.ac.uk
Megan Rea: The Calling
24 February-10 March. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.
Taking inspiration from paintings made in the Middle Ages, Gothic architecture, collisions between the imaginary and the reliquary, Megan Rea is showcasing four new paintings at Arusha Gallery. Her latest works have been inspired by the miracle of St Anthony who preached to the fish when the people of Rimini wouldn’t listen to him.
https://www.arushagallery.com/
Keyline
24 February-23 March. Entry free. 25&48 King Street, Glasgow, G1 5QO.
This contemporary screenprint exhibition explores themes of personal histories, portraits and identity. Discover a wide range of screenprinting techniques in an exhibition that creates a dialogue between the works of printmakers in Scotland and dealing with themes of identity, portraiture and personal histories.
https://shop.glasgowprintstudio.co.uk/ Charlotte Cohen
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here