Artist Martin Boyce reworks and references the textures and forms of the built environment to create sculptures that that often form poetic landscapes that merge interior and exterior spaces. Boyce won the Turner Prize back in 2011 and since 2018 has been professor of sculpture at HFBK Hamburg, he was also one of the first artists to show in the Fruitmarket’s Visions for the Future strand of programming for Scottish artists in 1999.

https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/event/martin-boyce-exhibition-preview/

Prescient Nature

24 February-2 March. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Artist Philip Braham’s latest exhibition showcases a selection of hyperreal landscapes. Braham’s work uses crisp, detailed paintings to capture vivid landscapes. Prescient Nature reflects on current affairs and an expectation of nature being able to foretell events before they take place, using landscape as a metaphor for human condition.

http://scottish-gallery.co.uk/whats-on/prescient-nature/overview/

Kavitha Kumar Art Exhibition

24 February-1 Match. Entry free. Six Foot Gallery, Pentagon Business Centre, Washington Street, Glasgow, G3 8AZ.

Kavitha Kumar’s artworks merge Scottish architecture and landscapes with the finesse of Indian art forms like mandala and henna art. In this latest exhibition, discover a collection of colourful and intricate artworks that resonate with a diverse cultural harmony.

http://sixfootgallery.co.uk/

U Scantu (Image: free)

‘U Scantu’: A Disorderly Tale

1 March-19 May. Entry free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, EH7 5AA.

Sicilian artist Elisa Giardina Papa is showcasing her first solo presentation in the UK. For this show, she brings together ceramic sculptures and a large-scale video installation to explore the Sicilian myth of the “donne di fora” who was considered to be a magical healer.

https://www.collective-edinburgh.art/programme/u-scantu-a-disorderly-tale-elisa-giardina-papa

The Artist’s Garden

24 February-17 March. Entry free. The Academicians’ Gallery, Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Famed artist Claude Monet once said “my garden is my most beautiful masterpiece” and this exhibition at the Academician’s Gallery proves that point, showcasing works that celebrate the infinite inspiration that can be found in the artist’s garden, revelling in the range of natural subjects to be found just beyond the artist’s door step.

https://www.royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions/278-the-artists-garden/overview/

Reflecting an Industrial Past

24 February-24 March. Entry free. Cafe Bar Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, FK9 4LA.

Discover a small selection of works from an archive of pictures taken by Dunblane photographer Tom Astbury between 1979 and 1983. At the time, Astbury was working with Falkirk Council’s Museum Service, photographing local traditional industries and you can see some of those shots on display.

https://photo-networks.scot/listing/reflecting-an-industrial-past-3/

The Bread Boy of Herculaneum

24 February-3 March. Entry free. Dunoon Burgh Hall, 2 Argyll Street, Dunoon, PA23 7HH.

This visual anthropology and mixed practice project explores the cultures of the global planetary crisis, addressing histories, the contemporary and the future. The exhibition is accompanied by talks about food security, community ownership of renewable energy and a host of other topics making it educational and entertaining.

https://www.dunoonburghhall.org.uk/

Shaping the Contemporary: Macedonian Video Art since 1984 24

February-29 March. Entry free. Online exhibition.

Curated by Dr Jon Blackwood, the exhibition features work from Dragan Abjanic, Iskra Dimitrova, Nora Stojanovikj, Vana Urosevic, Elena Chemerska and Ivana Mirchevska. It uncovers some rare video materials from North Macedonia that feed into research around early video art.

https://rewind.ac.uk

Megan Rea: The Calling

24 February-10 March. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Taking inspiration from paintings made in the Middle Ages, Gothic architecture, collisions between the imaginary and the reliquary, Megan Rea is showcasing four new paintings at Arusha Gallery. Her latest works have been inspired by the miracle of St Anthony who preached to the fish when the people of Rimini wouldn’t listen to him.

https://www.arushagallery.com/

Keyline

24 February-23 March. Entry free. 25&48 King Street, Glasgow, G1 5QO.

This contemporary screenprint exhibition explores themes of personal histories, portraits and identity. Discover a wide range of screenprinting techniques in an exhibition that creates a dialogue between the works of printmakers in Scotland and dealing with themes of identity, portraiture and personal histories.

https://shop.glasgowprintstudio.co.uk/ Charlotte Cohen