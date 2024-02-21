The Labour peer behind a new Unionist group challenging Scottish Government spending has insisted it is needed to root out “bad-faith projects” and other “SNP excesses”.
Lord George Foulkes also said there must be “appropriate consequences” if Scottish ministers were shown to have spent money in areas reserved to Westminster.
If, on the other hand, spending on overseas offices and other matters were deemed to be within Holyrood’s powers, or "devolved competencies", then “the legal loopholes must be tightened”, he said.
Lord Foulkes makes the comments in an opinion piece for the Herald today.
READ MORE: Lord George Foulkes - Why we must rein in SNP abuse of taxpayers' money
Last week, he announced that he, former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Annabel Goldie and former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and deputy first minister Lord Jim Walllace had formed a new cross-party group.
The Unionist trio intends to challenge SNP ministers over taxpayers’ money being spent on independence planning, foreign “embassies” and international aid.
They are also urging the UK Government and the UK Civil Service to crack down on the controversial spending areas.
The group’s plan was queried by academics and criticised by SNP MPs.
SNP MP Joanna Cherry KC said unelected peers dictating what Holyrood "may and may not do is a fundamentally unpalatable state of affairs and should be seen for the nakedly Unionist political posturing it undoubtedly is”.
SNP MP Stewart McDonald added: “The devil makes work for idle hands.
"It’s long past time to retire these busybodies from their publicly subsidised ego trip - properly. Not in a gilded palace - at great expense to the public - but returning extremely low, if any, value.”
Lord Foulkes has been a frequent critic of the Scottish Government spending money on a new independence prospectus, despite there being no referendum in sight.
He has also raised the Scottish Government’s spending on a series of overseas offices, including in Brussels, Washington DC and Beijing.
The Telegraph reported yesterday that the Brussels office was used to distribute a document to EU countries on an independent Scotland joining the bloc.
READ MORE: Unionists are terrified of indy. You can smell the fear
The head of the Scottish Government’s EU Directorate, Martin Johnson, called it “our offer to the EU as a prospective member state”.
Writing for The Herald, Lord Foulkes said he and the other peers, all former MSPs, had set aside their differences to unite “in common cause for the greater good of Scotland”.
He said: “Lord Wallace, Baroness Goldie and I may disagree on many other issues, but on this central issue we share a view that also surfaces weekly in our inboxes: the SNP are spending taxpayers’ money on bad-faith projects at the expense of Scotland’s public services.
“An obvious example of this overreach is the huge public spend on new overseas ‘embassies’ in countries which already have a Scottish Development International (SDI) office.
“Doubling up like this also causes confusion, for allied governments and businesses, around which channel should be used for communicating with the Scottish government, and it is fostering a deep resentment within Scots who would rather the money was spent on our NHS and education sector.
READ MORE: Experts weigh in on Unionist plan to restrict SNP government spending
“Unbridled spending is unwise even during times of economic growth, but it is particularly damaging for struggling families during this cost of living crisis.
“It is therefore imperative that we resolve whether these actions can be classed as devolved competencies, as the SNP claim: if so, the legal loopholes must be tightened, and if not, there must be appropriate consequences.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here