The proposed venue, spanning 18,500 square metres, will be situated in the Edinburgh Park area of the capital, next to the Edinburgh Park rail and tram station.

It is estimated the building will employ a collective total of 1,350 people per annum once up and running and attract 700,000+ visitors each year.

Furthermore, the investment is expected to inject a further £83.1 million per annum back into the local economy.

Alex Hill, President and CEO of AEG Europe, said: “We are thrilled to be progressing with our plans for a spectacular new arena for Edinburgh. The city has long been renowned as a destination for global culture and one of the world’s best for the arts and live entertainment.

"We’re excited to build on this reputation and bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, as well as investing in the wider Edinburgh Park community through the creation of 1000+ employment opportunities.”

The application follows a series of in-person public consultation events, which took place in December and January 2024, which saw AEG Europe hear first-hand from residents and update on intended plans.

Alistair Wood, Executive Vice President of Real Estate & Development for AEG Europe, said: “We're delighted by the feedback and valuable insights we've received during the extensive consultation and public exhibition process.

"It's been fantastic to see such strong support for our plans, and therefore we are hopeful for a swift and clear decision following our planning application.”