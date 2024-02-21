Pictured: Team members from Lunar and Flight Club helped to announce the countdown (Image: Supplied)READ MORE: 10 Scottish bars 'hiding in plain sight' from basement boozers to speakeasy lounges

The location of the central hub had been kept tightly under wraps until this morning when Glasgow Cocktail Week organiser Nicola Gemmell Moir was joined by bar staff from Flight Club and Lunar to announce the news with the installation of a 'giant Margarita glass'.

She said: “We’re so excited to introduce a brand new pop-up bar and events space in the stunning surroundings of Princes Square.

"A place where cocktail lovers can sit back, relax and try some of the city’s most innovative cocktails, right on their doorstep, it’s the start of a new era for Glasgow Cocktail Week."

Pictured: The festival promises the 'biggest and best year yet' (Image: Cameron Brisbane)

The central hub on Princes Square’s lower ground floor promises a 'vibrant atmosphere' with comfortable booths and an exclusive events space for hosting cocktail masterclasses, whisky tastings, floral arranging to live music, DJ sets and more.



This year's programme also includes a new retail space in Princes Square which will be run by the Good Spirits Company and offering 10% off products to all wristband holders.

Katie Moody, centre director at Princes Square said: "We are delighted to host the first Glasgow Cocktail Week Hub bar and events space, welcoming some of the city's favourite bartenders and brands to Princes Square for an exciting programme of events and bar takeovers.

"Princes Square is a unique place to be and I'm sure our guests will enjoy the opportunity to discover quality cocktails and join experiential masterclasses."

Pictured: Organisers are planning a 'city-wide takeover' in partnership with Glasgow's best loved bars (Image: Supplied)

In addition to the courtyard bar and events space, the festival features a 'city-wide takeover' with over 40 bars offering bespoke drinks and special offers for wristband holders.

This includes The Alchemist, The Locale, Flight Club, The Gate, Vega and Malo.



Cocktail fans will also be encouraged to explore the city with the Glasgow Cocktail Trail digital map, in partnership with Experience Glasgow Food & Drink, which highlights 20 of 'Glasgow’s best bars'.

Tickets for Glasgow Cocktail Week are now on sale and priced between £5 and £10.

One masterclass and cocktail at Princes Square is included as part of the ticket price

For more information, click here.