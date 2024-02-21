It has opened and operates the 129-bedroom Ten Hill Place, which it describes as Edinburgh’s largest independent hotel, as well as Café 1505 on Nicolson Street.

The business, which came into being on September 29, 2003, also manages an array of historic event spaces and a purpose-built conference centre, which it says makes it “one o-f the Scottish capital’s major names in business tourism”.

Surgeons Quarter noted it had, since 2010, also provided space for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It observed it is now one of the Scottish capital’s largest performing spaces during the Fringe period.

In 2020, Surgeons Quarter Travel, the most recent addition to the portfolio, opened its doors. It provides a travel agency service to members and fellows of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh as well as the public.

Scott Mitchell, managing director of Surgeons Quarter, said: “Celebrating 20 years is an incredible achievement and it’s down to the determination of our people that ensures we deliver the best experience."

He added: “We’ve learned so much from our dedicated staff over the years. We’re not blind to the fact that hospitality is not renowned for its pay and conditions. However, we are committed to provide support so our people can thrive, not only in their workplace, but outside of work too.

“This is why we offer numerous opportunities and reward schemes to all of our staff members to not only benefit them at work, but also outside of the office. We can’t wait to watch them and the business grow over the next 20 years.”

General manager Mark McKenzie, who celebrates a decade with the organisation this year, said: “I stumbled into hospitality years ago and have worked my way up to general manager. Working in the industry can be tough, but it’s been extremely rewarding doing it at Surgeons Quarter.”