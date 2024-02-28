UK punters have had their fair share of good luck on lottery games over the years.
One of the most popular, the EuroMillions, has been making millionaires since 2004 and has fast become one of Europe’s richest game.
The stakes are high every Tuesday and Friday as eager fans try their luck with multi-million pound jackpots up for grabs. But we could see even more prize winners this year.
A leading UK lottery website is now giving players the opportunity to maximise their chances on Europe’s most sought-after game with a special offer for just £2.
Popular website LottoGo.com have launched their EuroMillions offer, allowing players to join forces with other EuroMillions fans online, meaning you don’t have to make a trip to the shops.
Players pay a much lower price to own a share of more tickets than they normally would as a single player with this offer, therefore boosting everyone’s chances of winning a prize.
If your numbers are drawn, the prize is shared equally, meaning lots of people could win big at one time.
Speaking about the launch of the offer, a spokesperson for LottoGo.com said: "We are delighted with the response to our offer. It’s our way of helping EuroMillions fans join together in a bid to win big prizes. Players love the fact that you can do it all online from the comfort of your home."
Get a share of tickets for the next draw.
LottoGo.com is giving our readers access to this special offer.
They’re offering new players a chance to pick up 40 chances to win a share of the next EuroMillions draw for just £2.
Maximise your chances on the next EuroMillions draw by clicking here
T&Cs to be included at the end of the article:
LottoGo.com is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the UK Gambling Commission under account number 51692 (For full details of LottoGo.com’s Regulatory Body please see T&Cs ) Gamble Responsibly. www.gambleaware.co.uk
*18+. LottoGo.com T&Cs apply. Offer available to new players only. Winnings will be divided proportionally between the syndicate group. Each ticket is a 1/50th share.
